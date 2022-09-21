AGL 6.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.22%)
ANL 9.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
AVN 76.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.53%)
BOP 5.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
CNERGY 5.08 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.4%)
EFERT 79.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.31%)
EPCL 57.00 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (2.89%)
FCCL 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
FFL 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.97%)
FLYNG 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.69%)
GGGL 10.39 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.97%)
GGL 16.48 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (3.32%)
GTECH 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.49%)
HUMNL 6.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.65%)
KEL 3.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.27%)
LOTCHEM 29.04 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.45%)
MLCF 27.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.25%)
OGDC 75.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-2.46%)
PAEL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.26%)
PIBTL 5.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
PRL 17.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.58%)
SILK 1.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
TPL 8.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 19.96 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.58%)
TREET 23.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.37%)
TRG 114.70 Decreased By ▼ -3.20 (-2.71%)
UNITY 21.36 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.47%)
WAVES 11.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.48%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.69%)
BR100 4,123 Decreased By -31.1 (-0.75%)
BR30 15,336 Decreased By -118.7 (-0.77%)
KSE100 41,221 Decreased By -299.7 (-0.72%)
KSE30 15,447 Decreased By -155.6 (-1%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Transgender Rights Bill: FSC urged to hear gender experts

Terence J Sigamony Published 21 Sep, 2022 06:41am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Shariat Court (FSC) was urged to hear gender experts against Transgender Rights Bill, 2018.

A full court of FSC headed by acting Chief Justice Syed Muhammad Anwar heard the petition of Senator Mushtaq Ahmed of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) against the Transgender Rights Bill, 2018, claiming it is in contradiction with the Islamic principles of heredity.

A transgender, Bubly Malik, prayed before the court to take the assistance of gender experts, adding for the correct definition of transgender and their rights it is mandatory to hear gender experts. The acting CJ FSC inquired from Bubly, “if you were acquainted with any gender expert”. “Dr Farzana Bari or Dr Sana Yasir can be summoned to assist the court,” the transgender representative replied. Nayab Ali, a transgender rights activist, also appeared before the court. “I am heading a special unit of the police department,” Nayab told the bench.

“Threat to us has multiplied with the beginning of the case pertaining to transgender identity,” Nayab told the court. “Three transgenders have been murdered in Peshawar,” Nayab said. “The court should issue an order restraining from any action against any transgender until the decision of the case”, Nayab pleaded to the bench.

During the proceeding, Justice Anwar inquired what is the government criteria for the job quota of transgenders. The representative of the Human Rights Ministry replied that there is a proper system for their job quota.

The JI leader further contended in his petition that the bill would cause complications in Islamic heredity rules. He claimed that allowing trans rights will lead to validating the LGBTQ movement.

Senator Mushtaq had suggested that if someone files a gender change request in the Nadra, they must undergo a medical test first. The bill has given individuals the right to change their gender identity, 30,000 people have applied to the Nadra seeking to change their gender in its record, he said. The authority to identify one’s gender should be with the medical board and not with the individual, he argued.

The case is adjourned for an indefinite period.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

FSC Ministry of Human Rights Transgender Rights Bill gender experts

Comments

1000 characters

Transgender Rights Bill: FSC urged to hear gender experts

Flood-borne diseases could get ‘out of control’ as deaths rise

PM to narrate the story of flood-hit Pakistan

Tarin summoned by FIA over his ‘talk’ with KP minister

PTI forms Tarin-led body to chart economic roadmap

Cross-border payments to be centralised at TOD from Oct 1: SBP

Aug 2022 FCA: KE to refund Rs7.2bn to consumers

Jamshoro coal power plant (Genco-1): KE interested in purchasing power

PM forms body on Chinese IPPs, other matters

Incoming international passengers: Declaration of $10,000 or above forex made mandatory

Flood response: World Bank’s $230m ‘CLICK’ project rated ‘moderately’ unsatisfactory

Read more stories