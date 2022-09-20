COAS, China’s defence minister discuss CPEC

ISLAMABAD: China’s defence minister General Wei Fenghe on Monday had a meeting with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa where both sides agreed that the China–Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is aimed at bringing more benefits and prosperity to the people of both countries.

The army chief is on an official two-day visit to China during which he called on Defence Minister General Fenghe.

According to a statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), during the meeting, the two sides discussed the progress of the CPEC. The defence minister said that China greatly values its time-tested relations with Pakistan and its army and looks forward to further expanding this cooperation. He termed Pak-China military cooperation “an important pillar of bilateral relations.”

Expressing satisfaction over the CPEC’s progress, Gen Fenghe hoped for the timely completion of the project.

He also thanked Gen Bajwa for taking special measures for the provision of a safe and secure environment for the CPEC projects in Pakistan and efforts toward regional stability.

While conveying grief over the devastation caused by the ongoing floods in Pakistan, the defence minister said that China was willing to provide technical assistance for flood relief efforts.

Chinese firm donates $250,000 for flood-hit people of Balochistan

He offered sincere condolences to the families of the victims and appreciated Pakistan Army’s rescue and relief efforts in flood-affected areas.

Meanwhile, the army chief thanked the defence minister for his sentiments for continued Chinese support toward Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022