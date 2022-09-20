AGL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
ANL 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.02%)
AVN 77.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.82%)
BOP 5.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.1%)
CNERGY 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.18%)
EFERT 79.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.85%)
EPCL 55.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.60 (-6.1%)
FCCL 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
FFL 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.05%)
FLYNG 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.09%)
GGGL 10.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.29%)
GGL 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.87%)
GTECH 8.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.59%)
HUMNL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-5.65%)
KEL 3.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-4.35%)
LOTCHEM 28.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.3%)
MLCF 27.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.71%)
OGDC 77.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.5%)
PAEL 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.49%)
PIBTL 5.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.56%)
PRL 17.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.71%)
SILK 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.8%)
TELE 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1%)
TPL 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.5%)
TPLP 19.65 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.99%)
TREET 24.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.79%)
TRG 117.90 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.94%)
UNITY 21.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.24%)
WAVES 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.12%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.84%)
BR100 4,154 Decreased By -31.9 (-0.76%)
BR30 15,454 Decreased By -164.4 (-1.05%)
KSE100 41,521 Decreased By -158.9 (-0.38%)
KSE30 15,603 Decreased By -45.4 (-0.29%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 20, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

COAS, China’s defence minister discuss CPEC

Nuzhat Nazar Published 20 Sep, 2022 05:51am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: China’s defence minister General Wei Fenghe on Monday had a meeting with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa where both sides agreed that the China–Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is aimed at bringing more benefits and prosperity to the people of both countries.

The army chief is on an official two-day visit to China during which he called on Defence Minister General Fenghe.

According to a statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), during the meeting, the two sides discussed the progress of the CPEC. The defence minister said that China greatly values its time-tested relations with Pakistan and its army and looks forward to further expanding this cooperation. He termed Pak-China military cooperation “an important pillar of bilateral relations.”

Expressing satisfaction over the CPEC’s progress, Gen Fenghe hoped for the timely completion of the project.

He also thanked Gen Bajwa for taking special measures for the provision of a safe and secure environment for the CPEC projects in Pakistan and efforts toward regional stability.

While conveying grief over the devastation caused by the ongoing floods in Pakistan, the defence minister said that China was willing to provide technical assistance for flood relief efforts.

Chinese firm donates $250,000 for flood-hit people of Balochistan

He offered sincere condolences to the families of the victims and appreciated Pakistan Army’s rescue and relief efforts in flood-affected areas.

Meanwhile, the army chief thanked the defence minister for his sentiments for continued Chinese support toward Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

COAS CPEC General Qamar Javed Bajwa flood victims Pak army flood relief operation Floods in Pakistan China defence minister General Wei Fenghe

Comments

1000 characters

COAS, China’s defence minister discuss CPEC

FBR analysing flood impact on revenue collection

Children’s deaths clarion call for the world: PM

Elizabeth: world pays farewell to a revered monarch

PM attends funeral

ECP reserves its verdict in crucial Toshakhana case

IHC quashes terrorism charges against IK

Shehbaz won’t get anything from US visit: IK

India, Saudi Arabia discuss starting rupee-riyal trade

India’s top lender asks exporters to trade with Bangladesh in rupee, taka

Read more stories