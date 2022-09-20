Work on $40bn Ravi City project in full swing: Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan said on Monday that the work on the Ravi City project, with an investment portfolio of $40 billion, is in full swing and it will accommodate 15 million people.

In a tweet, he said that the mega project will be the country’s first green and smart city as it is being built with an investment of $40 billion. He said that the vertical city to be built on the banks of the river will create opportunities for domestic and foreign investors.

“Similarly, barrages would be built in an effort to replenish the 270 billion litres of water table while treatment plants would also be made to dump clean water back into River Ravi,” he tweeted.

