Dividend/Bonus Announcements

KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
Recorder Report Published 20 Sep, 2022 05:51am
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

==========================================================================================================
                     For the YEAR                Profit/(Loss)      EPS         ANNUAL          CLOSURE OF
                         ENDED/      DIVIDEND/       After          (Rs)        GENERAL              SHARE
                      HALF YEARLY/    BONUS/       Taxation                     MEETING           TRANSFER
COMPANY                QUARTERLY      RIGHT        (Rs. in                                           BOOKS
                       ACCOUNTS                    million)                                               
==========================================================================================================
Macter                 30.6.2022      15% (F)      317.533         7.19         22.10.2022      15.10.2022
International Ltd      Year Ended                                               10.00.A.M.              To
(Unconsolidated)                                                                AGM             22.10.2022
Gatron (Industries)    30.6.2022      Nil          1,827.244       47.63        28.10.2022      21.10.2022
Ltd (Unconsolidated)   Year Ended                                               10.30.A.M.              To
                                                                                AGM             28.10.2022
Tariq Glass            30.6.2022      20% 25%      4,140.668       30.06        27.10.2022      21.10.2022
Industries Ltd         Year Ended     Bonus                                     11.00.A.M.              To
                                      Shares                                    AGM             27.10.2022
Al-Khair Gadoon        30.6.2022      Nil          30.572          4.59         26.10.2022      18.10.2022
Limited                Year Ended                                               08.00. A.M              To
                                                                                AGM             26.10.2022
Sitara Chemical        30.6.2022      80%          655.638         30.60        21.10.2022      15.10.2022
Industries Limited     Year Ended                                               12.00. Noon             To
                                                                                AGM             21.10.2022
Bolan Castings         30.6.2022      Nil          15.321          1.34         25.10.2022      18.10.2022
Limited                Year Ended                                               10.30.A.M               To
                                                                                AGM             25.10.2022
Hum Network            30.6.2022      Nil          1,363.905       1.44         25.10.2022      18.10.2022
Ltd (Unconsolidated)   Year Ended                                               04.00.P.M.              To
                                                                                AGM             25.10.2022
Pakistan               30.6.2022      Nil          (990.527)       (0.55)       25.10.2022      18.10.2022
International Bulk     Year Ended                                               11.30.A.M.              To
Terminal Limited                                                                AGM             25.10.2022
Altern Energy          30.6.2022      Nil          6,615.965       18.21        21.10.2022      14.10.2022
Ltd (Unconsolidated)   Year Ended                                               10.00.A.M.              To
                                                                                AGM             21.10.2022
Bankislami             -              -            -               -            10.10.2022      03.10.2022
Pakistan Limited                                                                11.00.A.M.              To
                                                                                EOGM            10.10.2022
==========================================================================================================

