Dividend/Bonus Announcements
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
==========================================================================================================
For the YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
==========================================================================================================
Macter 30.6.2022 15% (F) 317.533 7.19 22.10.2022 15.10.2022
International Ltd Year Ended 10.00.A.M. To
(Unconsolidated) AGM 22.10.2022
Gatron (Industries) 30.6.2022 Nil 1,827.244 47.63 28.10.2022 21.10.2022
Ltd (Unconsolidated) Year Ended 10.30.A.M. To
AGM 28.10.2022
Tariq Glass 30.6.2022 20% 25% 4,140.668 30.06 27.10.2022 21.10.2022
Industries Ltd Year Ended Bonus 11.00.A.M. To
Shares AGM 27.10.2022
Al-Khair Gadoon 30.6.2022 Nil 30.572 4.59 26.10.2022 18.10.2022
Limited Year Ended 08.00. A.M To
AGM 26.10.2022
Sitara Chemical 30.6.2022 80% 655.638 30.60 21.10.2022 15.10.2022
Industries Limited Year Ended 12.00. Noon To
AGM 21.10.2022
Bolan Castings 30.6.2022 Nil 15.321 1.34 25.10.2022 18.10.2022
Limited Year Ended 10.30.A.M To
AGM 25.10.2022
Hum Network 30.6.2022 Nil 1,363.905 1.44 25.10.2022 18.10.2022
Ltd (Unconsolidated) Year Ended 04.00.P.M. To
AGM 25.10.2022
Pakistan 30.6.2022 Nil (990.527) (0.55) 25.10.2022 18.10.2022
International Bulk Year Ended 11.30.A.M. To
Terminal Limited AGM 25.10.2022
Altern Energy 30.6.2022 Nil 6,615.965 18.21 21.10.2022 14.10.2022
Ltd (Unconsolidated) Year Ended 10.00.A.M. To
AGM 21.10.2022
Bankislami - - - - 10.10.2022 03.10.2022
Pakistan Limited 11.00.A.M. To
EOGM 10.10.2022
==========================================================================================================
