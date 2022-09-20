KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================================================================== For the YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) ========================================================================================================== Macter 30.6.2022 15% (F) 317.533 7.19 22.10.2022 15.10.2022 International Ltd Year Ended 10.00.A.M. To (Unconsolidated) AGM 22.10.2022 Gatron (Industries) 30.6.2022 Nil 1,827.244 47.63 28.10.2022 21.10.2022 Ltd (Unconsolidated) Year Ended 10.30.A.M. To AGM 28.10.2022 Tariq Glass 30.6.2022 20% 25% 4,140.668 30.06 27.10.2022 21.10.2022 Industries Ltd Year Ended Bonus 11.00.A.M. To Shares AGM 27.10.2022 Al-Khair Gadoon 30.6.2022 Nil 30.572 4.59 26.10.2022 18.10.2022 Limited Year Ended 08.00. A.M To AGM 26.10.2022 Sitara Chemical 30.6.2022 80% 655.638 30.60 21.10.2022 15.10.2022 Industries Limited Year Ended 12.00. Noon To AGM 21.10.2022 Bolan Castings 30.6.2022 Nil 15.321 1.34 25.10.2022 18.10.2022 Limited Year Ended 10.30.A.M To AGM 25.10.2022 Hum Network 30.6.2022 Nil 1,363.905 1.44 25.10.2022 18.10.2022 Ltd (Unconsolidated) Year Ended 04.00.P.M. To AGM 25.10.2022 Pakistan 30.6.2022 Nil (990.527) (0.55) 25.10.2022 18.10.2022 International Bulk Year Ended 11.30.A.M. To Terminal Limited AGM 25.10.2022 Altern Energy 30.6.2022 Nil 6,615.965 18.21 21.10.2022 14.10.2022 Ltd (Unconsolidated) Year Ended 10.00.A.M. To AGM 21.10.2022 Bankislami - - - - 10.10.2022 03.10.2022 Pakistan Limited 11.00.A.M. To EOGM 10.10.2022 ==========================================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022