AGL 6.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.24%)
ANL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
AVN 77.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.45%)
BOP 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.8%)
CNERGY 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
EFERT 81.00 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.76%)
EPCL 59.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 15.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
FFL 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
FLYNG 7.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.95%)
GGGL 10.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.82%)
GGL 16.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.68%)
GTECH 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
HUMNL 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.81%)
KEL 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.88%)
LOTCHEM 29.29 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (3.13%)
MLCF 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
OGDC 78.30 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.24%)
PAEL 16.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
PIBTL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.82%)
PRL 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.91%)
TELE 10.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
TPL 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
TPLP 19.08 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.22%)
TREET 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.36%)
TRG 116.80 Increased By ▲ 6.89 (6.27%)
UNITY 21.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.4%)
WAVES 11.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.61%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.85%)
BR100 4,186 Increased By 8.5 (0.2%)
BR30 15,619 Increased By 203.2 (1.32%)
KSE100 41,679 Decreased By -92.6 (-0.22%)
KSE30 15,648 Decreased By -36.4 (-0.23%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 19, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

LCCI annual elections: Progressive Group forms bodies

Recorder Report Published 19 Sep, 2022 06:47am
Follow us

LAHORE: Progressive Group in the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has constituted five committees to convince the members of the Lahore Chamber to vote for the candidates of the PIAF-Founder alliance in the annual elections.

Progressive Group is contesting these elections as an ally of the Alliance and its stalwart Muhammad Ejaz Tanveer is running for a slot in the Corporate Class.

Decision to this effect was taken at a meeting here on Sunday with Progressive Group President Khalid Usman in the chair. Others who attended the meeting include Abdul Wadood Alvi, Mian Abdul Hannan, Azam Cheema, Riaz Ahmad and others.

Khalid Usman speaking on this occasion vowed to continue serving the business community.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

LCCI business community LCCI annual elections

Comments

1000 characters

LCCI annual elections: Progressive Group forms bodies

There will be no debt default despite floods, vows Miftah

SFD confirms one-year extension of $3bn deposit

IMF to work with international community

Govt clueless: Tarin

Income tax returns form: FBR urged to resolve all technical issues

Minister briefed about WB’s RISE-II, PACE-II programmes

Address to UNGA: PM to make a strong case for flood-ravaged Pakistan

Shehbaz meets Nawaz, Dar at Hassan’s office

Tax expert criticises ‘overstaffed’ FBR

Profit rate by CDNS: Retrospective downward revision declared as ‘misrule’

Read more stories