LCCI annual elections: Progressive Group forms bodies

LAHORE: Progressive Group in the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has constituted five committees to convince the members of the Lahore Chamber to vote for the candidates of the PIAF-Founder alliance in the annual elections.

Progressive Group is contesting these elections as an ally of the Alliance and its stalwart Muhammad Ejaz Tanveer is running for a slot in the Corporate Class.

Decision to this effect was taken at a meeting here on Sunday with Progressive Group President Khalid Usman in the chair. Others who attended the meeting include Abdul Wadood Alvi, Mian Abdul Hannan, Azam Cheema, Riaz Ahmad and others.

Khalid Usman speaking on this occasion vowed to continue serving the business community.

