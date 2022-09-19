SMBBMU registrar defends appointments to senior positions

LARKANA: Registrar, Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University (SMBBMU) Larkana, Dr. Abdul Rauf Khaskheli has termed recent allegedly illegal appointments in the university as lawful.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, he said six institutions are working under the umbrella of SMBBMU and to overcome the shortage of faculty, appointments have been made for which advertisement was floated with the approval of Sindh Chief Minister.

It is alleged that 23 controversial appointments have recently been made by Vice Chancellor, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Medical University (SMBBMU), Larkana, Prof Dr. Anila Attaur Rahman for high positions for which offer letters have already been issued by the registrar.

According to the notification, Dr. Abdul Rauf Khaskheli, who is also the current registrar, has been appointed as a professor in the 21 grade in the pharmacy department which means he issued/ signed his own appointment/ offer letter.

Meanwhile, additional registrar Dr. Fahad Gibran Siyal son of Dr. Zulfiqar Ali Siyal has also been issued an order on the two positions of associate professor of pharmacology and associate professor of pharmacy at the same time.

Dr. Siyal was appointed as demonstrator in SMBBMU in 2012 in BPS-17. Later he got the position of lecturer BPS-18 in 2013. In 2015 he got the position of assistant professor BPS-19 and now he was offered two posts of BPS-20 to opt one of them. He was deputy registrar when he appeared in the selection board and managed not only getting two positions but also getting BPS-18 for his sister, say sources.

Among other appointments, former registrar Dr. Qararo Shah has been offered the post of professor of 21 grade community medicine, who has no experience as assistant or associate professor in any university.

Appointment orders have also been issued for 23 lecturers each of grade 18 in Ghulam Mohammad Mahar Medical College, Sukkur.