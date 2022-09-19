AGL 6.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.24%)
ANL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
AVN 77.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.45%)
BOP 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.8%)
CNERGY 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
EFERT 81.00 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.76%)
EPCL 59.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 15.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
FFL 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
FLYNG 7.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.95%)
GGGL 10.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.82%)
GGL 16.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.68%)
GTECH 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
HUMNL 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.81%)
KEL 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.88%)
LOTCHEM 29.29 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (3.13%)
MLCF 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
OGDC 78.30 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.24%)
PAEL 16.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
PIBTL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.82%)
PRL 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.91%)
TELE 10.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
TPL 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
TPLP 19.08 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.22%)
TREET 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.36%)
TRG 116.80 Increased By ▲ 6.89 (6.27%)
UNITY 21.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.4%)
WAVES 11.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.61%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.85%)
BR100 4,186 Increased By 8.5 (0.2%)
BR30 15,619 Increased By 203.2 (1.32%)
KSE100 41,679 Decreased By -92.6 (-0.22%)
KSE30 15,648 Decreased By -36.4 (-0.23%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 19, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

SMBBMU registrar defends appointments to senior positions

PPI Published 19 Sep, 2022 06:53am
Follow us

LARKANA: Registrar, Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University (SMBBMU) Larkana, Dr. Abdul Rauf Khaskheli has termed recent allegedly illegal appointments in the university as lawful.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, he said six institutions are working under the umbrella of SMBBMU and to overcome the shortage of faculty, appointments have been made for which advertisement was floated with the approval of Sindh Chief Minister.

It is alleged that 23 controversial appointments have recently been made by Vice Chancellor, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Medical University (SMBBMU), Larkana, Prof Dr. Anila Attaur Rahman for high positions for which offer letters have already been issued by the registrar.

According to the notification, Dr. Abdul Rauf Khaskheli, who is also the current registrar, has been appointed as a professor in the 21 grade in the pharmacy department which means he issued/ signed his own appointment/ offer letter.

Meanwhile, additional registrar Dr. Fahad Gibran Siyal son of Dr. Zulfiqar Ali Siyal has also been issued an order on the two positions of associate professor of pharmacology and associate professor of pharmacy at the same time.

Dr. Siyal was appointed as demonstrator in SMBBMU in 2012 in BPS-17. Later he got the position of lecturer BPS-18 in 2013. In 2015 he got the position of assistant professor BPS-19 and now he was offered two posts of BPS-20 to opt one of them. He was deputy registrar when he appeared in the selection board and managed not only getting two positions but also getting BPS-18 for his sister, say sources.

Among other appointments, former registrar Dr. Qararo Shah has been offered the post of professor of 21 grade community medicine, who has no experience as assistant or associate professor in any university.

Appointment orders have also been issued for 23 lecturers each of grade 18 in Ghulam Mohammad Mahar Medical College, Sukkur.

Larkana SMBBMU Abdul Rauf Khaskheli

Comments

1000 characters

SMBBMU registrar defends appointments to senior positions

There will be no debt default despite floods, vows Miftah

SFD confirms one-year extension of $3bn deposit

IMF to work with international community

Govt clueless: Tarin

Income tax returns form: FBR urged to resolve all technical issues

Minister briefed about WB’s RISE-II, PACE-II programmes

Address to UNGA: PM to make a strong case for flood-ravaged Pakistan

Shehbaz meets Nawaz, Dar at Hassan’s office

Tax expert criticises ‘overstaffed’ FBR

Profit rate by CDNS: Retrospective downward revision declared as ‘misrule’

Read more stories