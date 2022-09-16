AGL 6.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.24%)
ANL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
AVN 77.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.45%)
BOP 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.8%)
CNERGY 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
EFERT 81.00 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.76%)
EPCL 59.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 15.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
FFL 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
FLYNG 7.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.95%)
GGGL 10.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.82%)
GGL 16.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.68%)
GTECH 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
HUMNL 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.81%)
KEL 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.88%)
LOTCHEM 29.29 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (3.13%)
MLCF 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
OGDC 78.30 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.24%)
PAEL 16.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
PIBTL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.82%)
PRL 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.91%)
TELE 10.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
TPL 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
TPLP 19.08 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.22%)
TREET 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.36%)
TRG 116.80 Increased By ▲ 6.89 (6.27%)
UNITY 21.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.4%)
WAVES 11.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.61%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.85%)
BR100 4,186 Increased By 8.5 (0.2%)
BR30 15,619 Increased By 203.2 (1.32%)
KSE100 41,679 Decreased By -92.6 (-0.22%)
KSE30 15,648 Decreased By -36.4 (-0.23%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 16, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Dubai appeals non-extradition of Briton accused of tax fraud

AFP Published 16 Sep, 2022 08:38pm
Follow us

DUBAI: Dubai’s attorney general will appeal against a court’s refusal to extradite a British national wanted over an alleged 1.7 billion euro tax fraud in Denmark, officials said on Friday.

Hedge fund trader Sanjay Shah was arrested in Dubai in June, but the emirate’s Court of Appeal last week rejected Denmark’s extradition request.

“The attorney general of Dubai has appealed the ruling of the Dubai Court of Appeal refusing the extradition request,” the government’s Dubai Media Office said.

Away game: Qatar World Cup looms as money-spinner for Dubai

The appeal by the attorney general, Chancellor Essam Issa Al Humaidan, will be heard in the Dubai Court of Cassation, the media office said.

Shah is accused of running a scheme for three years from 2012 in which foreign firms pretended to own shares in Danish companies and claimed tax refunds.

Shah has said he is not guilty and claims he did not violate Danish law, according to domestic media in the United Arab Emirates. He was arrested under a bilateral extradition treaty signed in March.

On Thursday, Danish media said Shah and others were ordered to pay eight billion krone (1.1 billion euros) to the Danish state in a civil case in Dubai. The court did not respond to a request for confirmation.

Pakistan Property Show in Dubai attracts 20,000 people

Denmark’s Justice Minister Mattias Tesfaye welcomed news of the latest appeal.

“It should be no secret that it is important to me that the suspected perpetrators… are extradited so that they can be brought before a Danish court,” he told Denmark’s Ritzau press agency in a written statement.

tax fraud Dubai’s attorney general

Comments

1000 characters

Dubai appeals non-extradition of Briton accused of tax fraud

SCO must tackle climate change menace: PM Shehbaz

Rupee closes at 236.84 against US dollar as depreciation run continues

More than 200 killed in Armenia-Azerbaijan border clashes

Oil steadies but remains on track for weekly decline

Auto part vendors want 51% increase in quota for import of CKD parts

India's Adani briefly listed as world's second-richest person

ICI Pakistan to divest partial stake of NutriCo Morinaga for $45mn

KSE-100 inches down owing to late-session profit taking

Drug shortage: GSKCH rejects claims related to hoarding of Panadol

Putin hails 'new centres of power' at summit with Asian leaders

Read more stories