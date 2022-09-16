Dubai appeals non-extradition of Briton accused of tax fraud

DUBAI: Dubai’s attorney general will appeal against a court’s refusal to extradite a British national wanted over an alleged 1.7 billion euro tax fraud in Denmark, officials said on Friday.

Hedge fund trader Sanjay Shah was arrested in Dubai in June, but the emirate’s Court of Appeal last week rejected Denmark’s extradition request.

“The attorney general of Dubai has appealed the ruling of the Dubai Court of Appeal refusing the extradition request,” the government’s Dubai Media Office said.

The appeal by the attorney general, Chancellor Essam Issa Al Humaidan, will be heard in the Dubai Court of Cassation, the media office said.

Shah is accused of running a scheme for three years from 2012 in which foreign firms pretended to own shares in Danish companies and claimed tax refunds.

Shah has said he is not guilty and claims he did not violate Danish law, according to domestic media in the United Arab Emirates. He was arrested under a bilateral extradition treaty signed in March.

On Thursday, Danish media said Shah and others were ordered to pay eight billion krone (1.1 billion euros) to the Danish state in a civil case in Dubai. The court did not respond to a request for confirmation.

Denmark’s Justice Minister Mattias Tesfaye welcomed news of the latest appeal.

“It should be no secret that it is important to me that the suspected perpetrators… are extradited so that they can be brought before a Danish court,” he told Denmark’s Ritzau press agency in a written statement.