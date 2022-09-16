FO terms Shehbaz-Putin meeting welcome development

ISLAMABAD: Terming the meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Council of Heads of State in Samarkand on Thursday as a “welcome development”, Foreign Office on Thursday said that it does not think anyone would have any concerns or objections over the country’s leadership engagement with their counterparts from other countries.

Responding to media queries during his weekly briefing, Foreign Office spokesperson Asim Iftikhar said that it is a tradition whenever such high-level meetings take place, they provide opportunities to the leadership to hold meetings on the sidelines.

“This (PM Shehbaz-President Putin meeting) explains that Pakistan has a foreign policy which is open, objective and specifically with regard to our relations with the major powers. We always explain that our desire is to have objective, balanced, and mutually-beneficial relations with all major powers,” he said.

He stated that Pakistan wants to build on the existing ties with the major powers and to take them forward in a mutually-beneficial manner, adding that this is evident that Pakistan’s position has been very consistent with regard to this aspect of foreign policy.

He also dispelled the impression that the meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz and President Putin will send any signal to any other major power or provoke any objection.

“I think you are making misplaced assumptions…our position has always been consistent with regard to our objectives for promoting our relations with the major powers. So, this meeting like other meetings (that have) taken place or those to be held in future, have to be seen in that context. I don’t think there should be concerns or objections by anyone to the engagements of our leadership with other countries and partners,” he stated without naming the United States when asked whether the meeting may provoke another cypher from Pakistan’s ambassador in Washington.

Asked whether any meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi was scheduled on the sidelines of the SCO summit, he said that no “formal meeting” between the two is planned.

Responding to another question about Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s statement that India has conveyed concerns to the US about providing a sustenance package for Pakistan’s fleet of F-16 fighter aircraft, the spokesperson termed the statement as “satirical” for a country which is known for spending massively on acquisition of arms and engaged in unilateral arms race in the region while questioning the legitimate security and defence-related procurement by Pakistan.

“So, for us it is very clear that we will do all that we have to for ensuring security and defence of our country. I think this is evident to everyone, including India,” the spokesperson stated in categorical terms.

To another query, he also rejected media reports regarding stoppage of work or abandonment of the Neelum-Jhelum Hydropower project. He said that India is once again churning out false and baseless reports regarding the Neelum-Jhelum hydropower project.

He pointed out that a fault was detected in the project and it is currently undergoing remedial works for which the concerned entity, Gezhouba Group of China, has been contacted.

He said the group has already attained full mobilisation at the site and at present, the work is proceeding smoothly without any interruption and completion of the project is expected in 2023.

“There is no truth in any report of work stoppage or so-called abandonment,” he asserted, adding that these reports are aimed at misleading the public, as well as, part of malicious propaganda efforts to fuel controversy around Pakistan-China relations.

He said such efforts will not succeed as all-weather strategic cooperative partners are fully committed to strengthening bilateral cooperation for the benefit of both countries and people.

In response to another question about any communication with Afghanistan government with regard to the UN-designated terrorist, Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Maulana Masood Azhar, the spokesperson confirmed that Pakistani authorities have formally raised the issue with the relevant Afghan interlocutors on multiple occasions. He said that Azhar is a proclaimed offender and wanted in numerous terrorism-related cases in Pakistan.

“Pakistan, as well as, the international community have sufficient reasons to believe that there are still pockets of ungoverned spaces in Afghanistan that have been used by terrorist groups as safe havens,” he added.

He stated that multiple deadly cross-border terrorist attacks from Afghanistan only increase these legitimate concerns. He urged the Afghanistan interim authorities to take concerted and verifiable actions to deliver on the assurances they have given to the international community that they will not allow anyone to use Afghanistan soil against any country.

About the policy of the state about the militant attacks inside the country by the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), he said that any efforts to destabilize Pakistan will not be tolerated.

About the flood response, he said that the main challenge faced by Pakistan right now, with over 33 million of our compatriots affected by this unprecedented climate calamity that has taken over 1,400 lives and injured more than 13,000 people. Besides huge damage to critical infrastructure and services, he said that over 1.7 million houses have been damaged or destroyed, nearly 800,000 livestock has perished, and over four million acres of food crop have been lost; the impact on lives and livelihoods is enormous.

“It is evident that Pakistan has to face the brunt of this unprecedented climate-induced disaster despite our minimal contribution to the global carbon footprint. So while our people are suffering from the direct consequences of climate change, it is clearly the shared responsibility of the international community to do their utmost to assist the millions of affectees return to normal lives and livelihoods in a sustainable manner,” he added.

To a question, he said that the international community has responded positively to the flash appeal of $160 million, adding that so far 70 percent pledges have been made of the total $160 million. As part of the ongoing relief efforts, more than 100 flights have been received from international friends and partners, carrying much-needed assistance, he added.

