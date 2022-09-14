ECP schedules Karachi local bodies elections for October 23

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday announced that the local bodies elections in all seven districts of Karachi will be held on October 23, Aaj News reported.

“The dates for local bodies elections in nine districts of Hyderabad will be announced later,” the ECP said in a statement.

Last month, the ECP postponed the second phase of local bodies elections in Sindh for the second time due to rains and the risk of urban flooding.

The second phase of LG polls in Sindh was originally scheduled to be held on July 24. Just days before the scheduled date, the polls were pushed for a month due to incessant monsoon rains in the province.

As per the earlier schedule, polling was due to be held in 16 districts of Sindh — East, West, South, Central, Korangi, Keamari, and Malir of Karachi division and Hyderabad, Dadu, Jamshoro, Matiari, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allahyar, Badin, Sujawal and Thatta of Hyderabad division.

The first phase of Sindh local government polls, held in June this year, was dominated by the Pakistan Peoples Party.