AGL 6.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.73%)
ANL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.7%)
AVN 78.10 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (2.2%)
BOP 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.13%)
CNERGY 5.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
EFERT 81.75 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.81%)
EPCL 58.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.17%)
FCCL 15.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.52%)
FFL 6.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.6%)
FLYNG 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.16%)
GGGL 10.56 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.02%)
GGL 16.12 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (3.33%)
GTECH 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.22%)
HUMNL 6.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
KEL 3.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.56%)
LOTCHEM 29.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.31%)
MLCF 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.7%)
OGDC 79.31 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.66%)
PAEL 16.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.85%)
PIBTL 5.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.08%)
PRL 17.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.4%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
TELE 10.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
TPL 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
TPLP 18.61 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.22%)
TREET 24.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.24%)
TRG 103.79 Increased By ▲ 7.09 (7.33%)
UNITY 21.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.51%)
WAVES 11.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.42%)
WTL 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,207 Increased By 1.2 (0.03%)
BR30 15,397 Increased By 178.6 (1.17%)
KSE100 42,012 Increased By 10.5 (0.02%)
KSE30 15,758 Increased By 34.1 (0.22%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 14, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

ECP schedules Karachi local bodies elections for October 23

  • Dates for Hyderabad's nine districts will be announced later, electoral watchdog says
BR Web Desk Published 14 Sep, 2022 07:45pm
Follow us

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday announced that the local bodies elections in all seven districts of Karachi will be held on October 23, Aaj News reported.

“The dates for local bodies elections in nine districts of Hyderabad will be announced later,” the ECP said in a statement.

Last month, the ECP postponed the second phase of local bodies elections in Sindh for the second time due to rains and the risk of urban flooding.

The second phase of LG polls in Sindh was originally scheduled to be held on July 24. Just days before the scheduled date, the polls were pushed for a month due to incessant monsoon rains in the province.

As per the earlier schedule, polling was due to be held in 16 districts of Sindh — East, West, South, Central, Korangi, Keamari, and Malir of Karachi division and Hyderabad, Dadu, Jamshoro, Matiari, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allahyar, Badin, Sujawal and Thatta of Hyderabad division.

The first phase of Sindh local government polls, held in June this year, was dominated by the Pakistan Peoples Party.

ECP Karachi local bodies elections Karachi local bodies elections schedule

Comments

1000 characters

ECP schedules Karachi local bodies elections for October 23

No respite: Rupee continues to weaken, settles at 234.32 against US dollar

Sale of F-16 equipment will sustain Pakistan’s capability to meet current, future counterterrorism: US

Canada announces to allocate additional $25m for flood-hit Pakistan

India's trade with Russia in rupees to start soon

New solar plants: Dastgir says govt will complete bidding for 600MW pilot project today

When I give the call to supporters, this government will collapse: Imran

Facebook parent Meta donates Rs125m for flood relief efforts in Pakistan

Oil prices dip on prospect of higher interest rates

Flooding in Sindh ‘not artificially created’, clarifies CM

Read more stories