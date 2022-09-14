AGL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
ANL 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.9%)
AVN 75.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.73%)
BOP 5.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.06%)
CNERGY 5.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.37%)
EFERT 81.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.11%)
EPCL 58.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.05%)
FCCL 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.61%)
FFL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.06%)
FLYNG 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.63%)
GGGL 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
GGL 15.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GTECH 8.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.85%)
HUMNL 6.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
KEL 3.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
LOTCHEM 29.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.98%)
MLCF 28.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.05%)
OGDC 79.15 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.46%)
PAEL 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.34%)
PIBTL 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.54%)
PRL 17.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.72%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
TELE 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.83%)
TPL 7.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.46%)
TPLP 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
TREET 24.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.82%)
TRG 96.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.22%)
UNITY 21.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.93%)
WAVES 11.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.01%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.48%)
BR100 4,191 Decreased By -14.8 (-0.35%)
BR30 15,149 Decreased By -70.2 (-0.46%)
KSE100 41,915 Decreased By -86 (-0.2%)
KSE30 15,717 Decreased By -6.9 (-0.04%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 14, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Apple plans to use latest chip tech by Taiwan’s TSMC in iPhones, Macs

Reuters Published 14 Sep, 2022 11:35am
Follow us

Apple Inc is planning to use an updated version of Taiwanese chipmaker TSMC’s latest chip producing technology in iPhones and Macbooks next year, the Nikkei Asia newspaper reported on Wednesday.

The A17 mobile processor, which is currently under development, will be mass-produced using TSMC’s N3E chipmaking tech, expected to be available in the second half of next year, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

The A17 will be used in the premium entry in the iPhone lineup slated for release in 2023, it added.

Apple lovers in some Asian countries to pay more for iPhone 14

The current iPhone model has an A15 processor chip and in the recent Apple launch event, the company said iPhone 14 Pro models will also have the same.

The chipmaker controls about 54% of the global market for contractually produced chips, supplying firms including Apple and Qualcomm Inc.

Apple and TSMC did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Apple Taiwan iphones TSMC’s

Comments

1000 characters

Apple plans to use latest chip tech by Taiwan’s TSMC in iPhones, Macs

Renewable energy: PM speaks about its criticality, advocates higher investment

Intra-day update: Rupee weakens further, hovers around 233-234 level against US dollar

Govt likely to revise RLNG tariff of $6.5/MMBTU

DISCOS: PD directed to carry out evaluation of assets by reputed firm

Catastrophes could become commonplace

Oil prices edge lower on prospect of rising US interest rates

Cotton crop: Aptma estimates $1.5bn production losses

IPU chief urges developed states to help Pakistan

IMF eyes expanded access to emergency aid for food shocks

Hike in prices of 10 medicines: Cabinet rejects health ministry’s summary

Read more stories