AGL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
ANL 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1%)
AVN 75.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.73%)
BOP 5.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.06%)
CNERGY 5.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.18%)
EFERT 81.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.11%)
EPCL 58.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.05%)
FCCL 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.61%)
FFL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.06%)
FLYNG 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.63%)
GGGL 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
GGL 15.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GTECH 8.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.85%)
HUMNL 6.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
KEL 3.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
LOTCHEM 29.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.01%)
MLCF 28.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.05%)
OGDC 79.15 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.46%)
PAEL 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.34%)
PIBTL 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.54%)
PRL 17.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.72%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
TELE 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.83%)
TPL 7.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.46%)
TPLP 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
TREET 24.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.82%)
TRG 96.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.22%)
UNITY 21.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.93%)
WAVES 11.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.01%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.48%)
BR100 4,191 Decreased By -14.8 (-0.35%)
BR30 15,149 Decreased By -70.2 (-0.46%)
KSE100 41,915 Decreased By -86 (-0.2%)
KSE30 15,717 Decreased By -6.9 (-0.04%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 14, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

EU court’s Wed ruling on record $4.4bn Google fine may set precedent

Reuters Published 14 Sep, 2022 11:21am
Follow us

LUXEMBOURG: A ruling on Wednesday by Europe’s General Court on whether Alphabet’s Google should face a record EU antitrust fine of 4.34 billion euro ($4.4 billion) for using its Android mobile operating system to quash rivals could set a precedent for other regulators looking into its business practices.

Google will be looking to reverse its fortune after losing its challenge to a 2.42-billion-euro fine last year, the first of a trio of cases, while EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager needs a win following setbacks in cases involving other tech giants like Intel and Qualcomm this year.

The competition chief of the European Commission has cracked down against Big Tech with hefty fines to ensure a level playing field in the 27-country European Union. Vestager is currently also investigating Google’s digital advertising business, its Jedi Blue ad deal with Meta, Apple’s App Store rules, Meta’s marketplace and data use and Amazon’s online selling and market practices.

A court judgment against Google, a dominant player in the phone market along with rival Apple, could impact some of these cases, especially in terms of whether the EU antitrust watchdog should take into account the rivalry between the two giants.

Google faces $25.4bn damages claims in UK, Dutch courts over adtech practices

The European Commission in its 2018 decision said Google used Android to cement its dominance in general internet search via payments to large manufacturers and mobile network operators and restrictions.

Google said it acted like countless other businesses and that such payments and agreements help keep Android a free operating system, criticising the EU decision as out of step with the economic reality of mobile software platforms. Pan-European consumer group BEUC, which backs the Commission, pointed to the importance of the court judgment.

“It is crucially important that the Court confirms that Google’s behaviour for all these past years was illegal and cannot continue, thereby ensuring that consumers can benefit from a more open and innovative digital environment,” BEUC Director General Monique Goyens said.

Even if Google wins, it will have to halt the practices singled out by the Commission under landmark tech rules known as the Digital Markets Act that will apply next year, aimed at curbing the powers of US tech giants.

The parties can appeal on matters of law to the EU Court of Justice, Europe’s highest. The case is T-604/18 Google vs European Commission.

Intel Alphabet’s Google Qualcomm Europe's General Court

Comments

1000 characters

EU court’s Wed ruling on record $4.4bn Google fine may set precedent

Renewable energy: PM speaks about its criticality, advocates higher investment

Intra-day update: Rupee weakens further, hovers around 233-234 level against US dollar

Govt likely to revise RLNG tariff of $6.5/MMBTU

DISCOS: PD directed to carry out evaluation of assets by reputed firm

Catastrophes could become commonplace

Oil prices edge lower on prospect of rising US interest rates

Cotton crop: Aptma estimates $1.5bn production losses

IPU chief urges developed states to help Pakistan

IMF eyes expanded access to emergency aid for food shocks

Hike in prices of 10 medicines: Cabinet rejects health ministry’s summary

Read more stories