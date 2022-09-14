AGL 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.02%)
ANL 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.7%)
AVN 76.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.03%)
BOP 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.17%)
CNERGY 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
EFERT 81.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.52%)
EPCL 58.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.12%)
FCCL 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
FFL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.63%)
FLYNG 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
GGGL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.16%)
GGL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.64%)
GTECH 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
HUMNL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
KEL 3.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.93%)
LOTCHEM 29.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.33%)
MLCF 28.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.28%)
OGDC 78.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.27%)
PAEL 16.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.74%)
PIBTL 5.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 17.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.45%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
TELE 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
TPL 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TPLP 18.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.33%)
TRG 96.70 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.62%)
UNITY 21.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.19%)
WAVES 11.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.75%)
WTL 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,206 Increased By 14.3 (0.34%)
BR30 15,219 Decreased By -30.2 (-0.2%)
KSE100 42,001 Increased By 139.1 (0.33%)
KSE30 15,723 Increased By 60.6 (0.39%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 14, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion

PARTLY FACETIOUS: IK has special relationship with two letters

“Is economics a science or an arts subject?” “And the difference is?” “Science to me means that laws of...
Anjum Ibrahim Published 14 Sep, 2022 04:45am
Follow us

“Is economics a science or an arts subject?”

“And the difference is?”

“Science to me means that laws of nature apply — so x plus y equals xy.”

“Wow?”

“What?”

“The Khan has a special relationship with those two letters, x and y though if truth be told I reckon x is the stronger of the two…”

“I thought the letter ain, the 24th letter of the alphabet…”

“And that my friend epitomizes the duel between good and evil — xy are evil and ain is good and…”

“Come on!”

“Well, look at this way – is there any leader opposed to The Khan who has the letter ain in his name — Zardari sahib, Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif, Bilawal Bhutto…”

“They don’t have the letters x or y in their names either.”

“That’s nature’s way of saying they are dangerous to The Khan but not that dangerous. Anyway as I began by saying science follows the laws of nature while the arts follow the dictates of the soul…”

“I see, so is economics a science or arts?”

“Just to further clarify before I answer your query there are many universities that give you a science degree in economics while others give an arts degree…”

“The jury is out then?”

“Indeed, now in Pakistan economics has been a science for perhaps one or two finance ministers while all others consider it an arts subject.”

“What about Ismail?”

“Ha ha, he deals with economics as neither science nor arts –Ismail considers economics as a trickle down….”

“Drip, drip, drip, drip…”

“Don’t be facetious…as Coleridge wrote in his poem water, water, everywhere and ne’er a drop to drink for the people of this hapless country.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

PARTLY FACETIOUS

Comments

1000 characters

PARTLY FACETIOUS: IK has special relationship with two letters

Govt likely to revise RLNG tariff of $6.5/MMBTU

DISCOS: PD directed to carry out evaluation of assets by reputed firm

Catastrophes could become commonplace

Cotton crop: Aptma estimates $1.5bn production losses

IPU chief urges developed states to help Pakistan

IMF eyes expanded access to emergency aid for food shocks

Hike in prices of 10 medicines: Cabinet rejects health ministry’s summary

No restrictions on raw materials’ import: SBP

Schemes covering duty, tax remission: FBR unveils list of 854 active manufacturers

Army chief’s appointment should be based on merit: Imran Khan

Read more stories