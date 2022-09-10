Sindh govt launches Orange Line bus service in Karachi

Sindh Information and Transport Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon announced Saturday the launch of the Orange Line Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Service for Karachi, Aaj News reported.

The bus service has been named BRT Abdul Sattar Edhi Line to pay tribute to the late philanthropist and will operate on a 3.88-kilometer-long route.

The service will provide connectivity from Orangi Town to the Board Office Chowk traffic intersections.

Speaking during the inauguration ceremony on Saturday, Memon said that 20 air-conditioned buses will run on the route.

CCTV cameras have been installed at all stations including the buses, while USB charging ports have been provided for the convenience of passengers.

Memon said that fares charged from commuters will range between Rs10 and Rs20.

“We have reduced the fares keeping the financial crises and increasing petrol prices,” he said.

"It is a gift of the Sindh government to the people of Karachi as thousands of citizens will benefit from the modern transport service."

The minister lauded PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for their efforts in the completion of the project.

“They have promised to bring another project for the people of Karachi to facilitate the people and make their lives easier,” he added.

Addressing the launch ceremony, Faisal Edhi congratulated the Sindh government, saying that Karachi was in dire need of such a bus service.

"The bus project needs to be expanded," he added.