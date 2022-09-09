AGL 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.7%)
Business & Finance

POS system integration a must by 10th: FBR notifies list of 81 unregistered retailers

Sohail Sarfraz Published 09 Sep, 2022 06:48am
ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has notified a list of 81 unregistered retailers (Tier-1), who are required to be integrated with the FBR’s Point of Sale (POS) system by September 10, 2022.

In this regard, the authority has issued Sales Tax General Order (STGO) 3 of 2022, here on Thursday.

According to the FBR, these 81 identified retailers are still operating out of the documented regime and not depositing collected sales tax from consumers into the national kitty.

Last month, the FBR had issued a list of 114 big retailers (Tier-1), which are required to be integrated with the FBR’s POS system and were denied 60 percent input tax credit in case of non-integration. The number of big retailers (Tier-1) now stood at 81, which are required to be integrated with the POS system. The board has decided to raise sales tax demand against these big retailers (Tier-1), who are still not integrated with the FBR’s POS system by the deadline of September 10, 2022.

Upon filing of the sales tax return for the month of September 2022 for all hereby notified Tier-I retailers not having integrated, their input tax claim would be disallowed, the FBR warned retailers.

The FBR’s notification stated that in order to operationalise this important provision of law, a system-based approach has been adopted, whereby, all Tier-I retailers are required to be integrated with the FBR.

The procedure of exclusion from this list of identified Tier-I shall apply as laid down in STGO 17 of 2022 dated May 13, 2022, the FBR added.

FBR Sales Tax STGO POS system integration unregistered retailers

