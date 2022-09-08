Cotton Spot Rates

KARACHI: Official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Wednesday (September 07, 2022).

=========================================================================== The KCA Official Spot Rate for Local Dealings in Pakistan Rupees --------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOR BASE GRADE 3 STAPLE LENGTH 1-1/16" MICRONAIRE VALUE BETWEEN 3.8 TO 4.9 NCL =========================================================================== Rate Ex-Gin Upcountry Spot Rate Spot Rate Difference For Price Ex-Karachi Ex. KHI. As Ex-Karachi on 06-09-2022 =========================================================================== 37.324 kg 22,000 235 22,235 21,235 +1000/- Equivalent 40 kgs 23,577 252 23,829 22,758 +1071/- ===========================================================================

