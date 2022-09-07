AGL 7.12 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.3%)
ANL 10.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.38%)
AVN 76.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.39%)
BOP 5.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.17 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.98%)
EFERT 80.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.64%)
EPCL 59.33 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.3%)
FCCL 15.21 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.73%)
FFL 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.88%)
FLYNG 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.3%)
GGGL 10.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
GGL 16.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.62%)
GTECH 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.6%)
HUMNL 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.03%)
KEL 3.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.25%)
LOTCHEM 28.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.62%)
MLCF 27.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.11%)
OGDC 79.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.61%)
PAEL 16.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.55%)
PIBTL 5.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.94%)
PRL 18.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.56%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.77%)
TELE 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.08%)
TPL 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.01%)
TPLP 18.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 24.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.68%)
TRG 87.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.34%)
UNITY 21.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.26%)
WAVES 12.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
WTL 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,175 Decreased By -14.2 (-0.34%)
BR30 15,038 Decreased By -106 (-0.7%)
KSE100 41,755 Decreased By -105.7 (-0.25%)
KSE30 15,713 Decreased By -38.2 (-0.24%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Putin says Truss election as British leader ‘far from democratic’

Reuters Published 07 Sep, 2022 02:02pm
Follow us

VLADIVOSTOK: Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that the way Britain chooses its leaders was “far from democratic”, a day after Liz Truss replaced Boris Johnson as prime minister.

In his first public comments on Truss’s appointment, Putin alluded to the fact she was chosen in a leadership ballot by members of her Conservative party, not by the whole country.

“The people of Great Britain don’t take part, in this instance, in the change of government. The ruling elites there have their arrangements,” he told an economic forum in Vladivostok.

Boris Johnson bows out as British PM, Liz Truss to take over

Asked about prospects for ties with Britain, Putin said: “We know the Tories’ (Conservatives’) position on these questions, including on relations with Russia. It’s their business how to build relations with the Russian Federation.

“Our business is to defend our own interests and we will do that consistently, let no one be in any doubt about that.”

In her previous role as foreign secretary, Truss irked Moscow with what it saw as Russophobic comments and vocal backing for Ukraine, and Russian politicians and media have reacted with criticism and mockery to her appointment.

Vladimir Putin Liz Truss

Comments

1000 characters

Putin says Truss election as British leader ‘far from democratic’

Ramzan Sugar Mills case: PM Shehbaz, Hamza receive major relief

Imran says he had no intention of threatening female judge

Intra-day update: rupee weakens further as demand for US dollar surges

Imran Khan says government blocked YouTube to impose blackout on his speeches

Oil slides to 7-month low on renewed demand fears, rate hike expectations

SIH sell-off transaction cleared by minister-led panel

RLNG plants’ sell-off: FA Credit Suisse to be reengaged

UN warns of deteriorating situation with more rain seen

Disbursement of global donations to people affected by floods: TI-P urges PM to ensure transparency

Cotton needs of textile industry: ICA, APTMA agree to enhance cooperation

Read more stories