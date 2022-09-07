AGL 6.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.71%)
Defence & Martyrs Day 6 September 2022: Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu NI (M) Chief of Air Staff

Published 07 Sep, 2022 04:13am
TEXT: Defence Day is a symbol of passion, valour and sacrifice of the Armed Forces of Pakistan and our Nation at large. It provides us an opportunity to relive the memories of 6th September 1965. On this very day, the Armed Forces of Pakistan, backed by the whole Nation, foiled the evil designs of the aggressor and successfully defended their homeland. We pay rich tribute and acknowledge the supreme sacrifices of all the brave sons of the soil who remained resolute in defence of Pakistan.

My Dear Countrymen! Pakistan is currently facing multiple challenges. To befittingly address them, we need the same spirit of patriotism and unity, as displayed in 1965. Alhamdulillah, we, as a Nation, have a proud history to draw inspiration from in such testing times.

Let me assure you that Pakistan Air Force is ever-ready to rise to every occasion as per its glorious legacy. I am glad that PAF over the years has developed into a modern hi-tech Air Force equipped with niche technologies. It is heartening that PAF has also been meaningfully contributing to nation-building efforts, particularly in the fields of Aerospace, IT, Health, Education and Sports etc. More so, PAF always provides full support to fellow countrymen during natural calamities such as pandemics, floods and earthquakes. On this day of national pride, let us renew our pledge to redouble our efforts for the defence, progress and prosperity of Pakistan.

On this occasion, we show solidarity with our Kashmiri brothers, who have been suffering and rendering supreme sacrifices for over seven decades. We stand by them in their indigenous and just struggle for self-determination.

May Allah Almighty guide our endeavours and give us strength to come up to the nation's expectations as always. Aameen!

Pakistan Air Force Zindabad Pakistan Paindabad

Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu Defence & Martyrs Day

