IHC rejects contempt plea against Fawad

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday dismissed a contempt of court petition filed against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhary for his anti-judiciary statements.

A single bench of Justice Babar Sattar heard the petition moved by a lawyer, Salimullah Khan, seeking contempt of court proceedings against the PTI leader.

During the hearing, the petitioner presented the transcript of Fawad Chaudhry’s speeches and contended that the PTI leader had given malicious statements against the judiciary.

The petitioner said that Fawad also asserted that it is not possible to punish Imran Khan for contempt of court because he is a popular leader.

