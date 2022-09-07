NA panel opposes setting up of Pak-China Gwadar varsity in Lahore

ISLAMABAD: A parliamentary body on Tuesday opposed the establishment of “Pak-China Gwadar University, Lahore” at Lahore instead of Gwadar and demanded that it should be set up in Gwadar.

The parliamentarians raised the matter while taking up the “The Pak-China Gwadar University Lahore Bill, 2022” moved by MNA Ghous Buz Khan Mahar during the National Assembly Standing Committee on Federal Education, Professional Training, National Heritage and Culture meeting held under the chairmanship of MNA Makhdoom Syed Samiul Hassan Gillani.

The MNAs questioned that when the name of the university is Pak-China Gwadar University, then why it was planned to be set up in Lahore instead of Gwadar.

They said that the university should be set in Gwadar as these areas need more educational institutions.

Dr Mukhtar Ahmed, chairman Higher Education Commission (HEC) also said that he has also similar kind of reservations over the setting up of Pak-China Gwadar University in Lahore.

However, the committee did not discuss “The Pak China Gwadar University Lahore Bill 2022” as the mover was absent. According to the statement of objects and reasons of the bill, the purpose and objects of the establishment of Pak-China Gwadar University, Lahore are to promote and disseminate knowledge and to provide education, training, research, demonstration, and scholarship in such branches of learning, as it may determine.

Further, industry and the relevant organisations or institutions to promote public-private partnership, innovation and research, development, and industrialisation for the purpose of education and training development shall be made.

MNA Dr Shazia Sobia Aslam Soomro said that the ground realities in different universities of Balochistan are not as presented. Due to threats students are studying in universities in Balochistan, she said, adding that last year, Balochistan University remained closed for six months.

The HEC chairman said that we have set up campuses in the rural areas of Balochistan for the promotion of higher education in the province. Mukhtar said that the commission is also taking different steps to improve governance in universities across the country.

He said that he held a meeting with vice-chancellors (VCs) of all universities soon after the devastating floods in the country and directed VCs of universities located in or close to flood-hit areas to accommodate flood victims. We have also set up around six groups for providing different kinds of assistance including medical, agriculture, infrastructure, and a group of data collection.

Mukhtar said that a medical group has been set up to provide medical facilities in flood-affected areas. Another team of agriculture experts would guide farmers in flood-hit areas and another team of engineers would provide guidance about infrastructure development. An IT team has been set up for the collection of data regarding the damages, he said.

The meeting was also attended by MNA Mehnaz Akbar Aziz, Chaudhry Muhammad Hamid Hameed, Mian Najeedud Din Awaisi, Farrukh Khan, Dr Nisar Ahmad Cheema, Dr Muhammad Afzal Khan, Mussarat Asif Khawaja, and senior officials of the HEC.

