KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Tuesday (September 06, 2022).
===========================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
===========================================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
===========================================================================================
Dawood Equities G3 Technologies Ltd 3,288,372 10.05
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,288,372 10.05
Darson Sec. TRG Pakistan Ltd. 30,000 73.87
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 30,000 73.87
===========================================================================================
Total Turnover 3,318,372
===========================================================================================
