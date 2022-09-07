KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Tuesday (September 06, 2022).

=========================================================================================== CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS =========================================================================================== Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares =========================================================================================== Dawood Equities G3 Technologies Ltd 3,288,372 10.05 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,288,372 10.05 Darson Sec. TRG Pakistan Ltd. 30,000 73.87 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 30,000 73.87 =========================================================================================== Total Turnover 3,318,372 ===========================================================================================

