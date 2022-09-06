AGL 6.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.71%)
ANL 10.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 77.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.52%)
BOP 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.87%)
CNERGY 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.59%)
EFERT 82.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.9%)
EPCL 59.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.25%)
FCCL 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.98%)
FFL 6.83 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.8%)
FLYNG 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.79%)
GGGL 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
GGL 16.19 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.94%)
GTECH 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.12%)
HUMNL 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.74%)
KEL 3.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 28.98 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.68%)
MLCF 27.97 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.34%)
OGDC 80.37 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.4%)
PAEL 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
PIBTL 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
PRL 17.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.11%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
TELE 11.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
TPL 8.47 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.47%)
TPLP 18.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.38%)
TREET 24.89 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.69%)
TRG 88.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.92%)
UNITY 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.07%)
WAVES 12.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.48%)
BR100 4,189 Increased By 8.8 (0.21%)
BR30 15,144 Increased By 27.7 (0.18%)
KSE100 41,860 Increased By 1.1 (0%)
KSE30 15,751 Increased By 3.3 (0.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 06, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

KSE-100 closes flat in roller-coaster trading session

  • Projected increase in inflation due to nation-wide floods hits sentiment
BR Web Desk Published September 6, 2022 Updated September 6, 2022 06:21pm
Follow us

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) recorded a roller-coaster session on Tuesday as after witnessing sharp fluctuations in red and green zones, the KSE-100 ended on a flat note.

Expectation of an uptick in inflation owing to onslaught of floods struck investor sentiments and triggered volatility in the equity market. As a result, the KSE-100 index finished with a marginal gain of 1.06 points to close at 41,860.36.

Trading began downward but the KSE-100 index managed to stage a turnaround and rose to an intra-day high in the initial hour. From this point onward, the session turned topsy-turvy and the market oscillated between positive and negative zone to close near the opening level.

KSE-100 falls below 42,000 as flood damages play on investors’ mind

Automobile sector saw sizable investment while cement saw witnessed divestment during the session. On the other hand, banks and oil sectors closed the day on a mixed note.

A report from Capital Stake highlighted that the PSX witnessed a turbulent session on Tuesday.

“Indices swung both ways until finally settling flat, while volumes appreciated from last close,” it said. “Import of basic commodities due to flooding situation across various parts of the country was one of the reasons of volatility in the market.”

Moreover, the depreciation of rupee against US dollar also acted as a negative trigger, it said.

A report from Arif Habib Limited stated that the market remained range-bound throughout the day, due to concerns over rising inflation number.

“The benchmark KSE-100 index opened in the positive zone however, investors’ participation remained sideways due to continuous rupee devaluation against US dollar,” it said. “Volumes remained dry in the main board although hefty volumes were witnessed in the third tier stocks.”

On the economic front, rupee fell for third consecutive session to settle at Rs221.42 against dollar following a loss of Rs1.56 or 0.7%.

Third successive loss: Rupee settles at 221.42 against US dollar

Sectors driving the benchmark KSE-100 north included banking (38.61 points), oil and gas marketing (36.43 points) and technology and communication (30.21 points).

Volume on the all-share index jumped to 187.3 million from 156.8 million on Monday. On the other hand, the value of shares traded inched lower to Rs4.02 billion from Rs4.37 billion recorded in the previous session.

Hascol was the volume leader with 46.8 million shares, followed by PIA with 10.88 million shares and Fauji Foods with 9.34million shares.

Shares of 335 companies were traded on Tuesday, of which 146 registered an increase, 166 recorded a fall, and 23 remained unchanged.

stock market PSX KSE100 KSE100 index KSE KSE-100 index

Comments

1000 characters

KSE-100 closes flat in roller-coaster trading session

Third successive loss: Rupee settles at 221.42 against US dollar

'Enough is enough': Imran says he will respond to PDM at Peshawar rally

Aftermath of floods: PM Shehbaz says infrastructure repair will be 'humongous task'

China to pay for Russian gas in yuan, rubles: Gazprom

PEMRA notification banning broadcast of Imran's live speeches declared null and void

India to start economic partnership talks with Bangladesh

Pak Suzuki announces another extension in shutdown of automobile plant

SBP, Zameen.com sign MoU as central bank moves to utilise real estate data

Supply of verified flood-related goods exempted from whole of sales tax, clarifies FBR

Defence Day: PM calls for national unity as Pakistan faces floods, other challenges

Read more stories