Sociopolitical issues discussed at Hamdard Shura event

KARACHI: Distinguished writer and author Dr Hasan Manzar said, “The foundation of Pakistan is based on golden Islamic values and principles. From the very first day, its ultimate objective is to lead the world through progress and excellence. Pakistan was founded so that the world could be introduced to a successful model of an Islamic welfare state, where the dignity of every woman was protected and the nation strived for knowledge while having exceptional moral values. We have strayed away from our main objective.”

He was speaking as guest speaker at the meeting of the Shura Hamdard Karachi chapter, titled ‘Let us hold ourselves accountable over where we stand on socio-political issues and nationhood’, held at Hamdard Corporate Head Office. The meeting was presided over by Speaker Shura Hamdard, former Justice Haziq-ul-Khairi. Sadia Rashid, President of Hamdard Foundation Pakistan also attended the meeting.

Dr Hasan Manzar said in the early period of Independence, there was a lot of chaos and uncertainty. Muslims, under fear of riots, were selling their stuff to migrate to the newly founded state. During migration, hundreds of thousands of Muslims were brutally killed. Pakistan started its journey with suffering and sorrow. Despite this, every individual was highly enthusiastic and devoted to the spirit of serving Pakistan.

That motivation and enthusiasm are needed today more than it was sought before in the history of the country.

Speaker Shura former Justice Haziq-ul-Khairi said after the untimely martyrdom of the first Prime Minister Liaquat Ali Khan, the principled politics of the country gradually declined as successive dictatorships created political chaos and introduced a culture of corruption.

Other speakers Senator Abdul Haseeb Khan, Dr Rizwana Ansari, Dr Abubakr Shaikh, Naseem Bukhari, Huma Bukhari, Dr Amjad Jafri, Amir Taseen and Ibnul-Hassan urged the government to start a programme on a national level to infuse the public with the enthusiasm of the Pakistan Movement and imbue them with national pride in order to promote unity, fraternity, and solidarity among the people of the country.

