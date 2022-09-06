Markets
Dividend/Bonus Announcements
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
==========================================================================================================
For the YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
==========================================================================================================
Habib Rice Products 30.6.2022 40% (F) 84.084 2.10 26.10.2022 18.10.2022
11.00. A.M. to
Limited Year Ended AGM 26.10.2022
G3 Technologies 2022 8.8045% (*) 22.09.2022
Limited to 28.09.2022
First Habib Modaraba 27.09.2022 21.09.2022
03.00.P.M. to
EOGM 27.09.2022
Habib Metro Modaraba 27.09.2022 21.09.2022
04.00.P.M. to
EOGM 27.09.2022
==========================================================================================================
Indication: (*) Company has Announced Class B Shares by way of Right Issue.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments