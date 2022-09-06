AGL 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.23%)
Dividend/Bonus Announcements

KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
Published 06 Sep, 2022
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

==========================================================================================================
                     For the YEAR                Profit/(Loss)      EPS         ANNUAL          CLOSURE OF
                         ENDED/      DIVIDEND/       After          (Rs)        GENERAL              SHARE
                      HALF YEARLY/    BONUS/       Taxation                     MEETING           TRANSFER
COMPANY                QUARTERLY      RIGHT        (Rs. in                                           BOOKS
                       ACCOUNTS                    million)                                               
==========================================================================================================
Habib Rice Products    30.6.2022      40% (F)      84.084           2.10       26.10.2022       18.10.2022
                                                                               11.00. A.M.              to
Limited                Year Ended                                              AGM              26.10.2022
G3 Technologies        2022           8.8045% (*)                                               22.09.2022
Limited                                                                                      to 28.09.2022
First Habib Modaraba                                                           27.09.2022       21.09.2022
                                                                               03.00.P.M.               to
                                                                               EOGM             27.09.2022
Habib Metro Modaraba                                                           27.09.2022       21.09.2022
                                                                               04.00.P.M.               to
                                                                               EOGM             27.09.2022
==========================================================================================================

Indication: (*) Company has Announced Class B Shares by way of Right Issue.

dividend Bonus announcements

