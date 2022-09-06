KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================================================================== For the YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) ========================================================================================================== Habib Rice Products 30.6.2022 40% (F) 84.084 2.10 26.10.2022 18.10.2022 11.00. A.M. to Limited Year Ended AGM 26.10.2022 G3 Technologies 2022 8.8045% (*) 22.09.2022 Limited to 28.09.2022 First Habib Modaraba 27.09.2022 21.09.2022 03.00.P.M. to EOGM 27.09.2022 Habib Metro Modaraba 27.09.2022 21.09.2022 04.00.P.M. to EOGM 27.09.2022 ==========================================================================================================

Indication: (*) Company has Announced Class B Shares by way of Right Issue.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022