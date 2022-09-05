AGL 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.23%)
ANL 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.68%)
AVN 76.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-2.1%)
BOP 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.54%)
CNERGY 5.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.74%)
EFERT 83.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.9%)
EPCL 59.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-2.3%)
FCCL 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.93%)
FFL 6.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.95%)
FLYNG 7.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.38%)
GGGL 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.39%)
GGL 16.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.02%)
GTECH 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.64%)
HUMNL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.61%)
KEL 3.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.14%)
LOTCHEM 28.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 27.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.16%)
OGDC 80.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-1.53%)
PAEL 16.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.2%)
PIBTL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.38%)
PRL 17.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-4.89%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-9.52%)
TELE 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.3%)
TPL 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.75%)
TPLP 18.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.88%)
TREET 24.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.41%)
TRG 87.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-2.68%)
UNITY 22.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.45%)
WAVES 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.02%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.97%)
BR100 4,180 Decreased By -61.9 (-1.46%)
BR30 15,116 Decreased By -297.1 (-1.93%)
KSE100 41,859 Decreased By -449.8 (-1.06%)
KSE30 15,748 Decreased By -185 (-1.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 05, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US simulates bombing mission over Middle East amid Iran tensions

AFP Published 05 Sep, 2022 07:20pm
Follow us

DOHA: The United States said Monday that two long-distance warplanes flew across the Middle East as part of a simulated international bombing exercise amid tense haggling on restoring a nuclear deal with Iran.

Top US general Lieutenant General Alexus Grynkewich said the “Bomber Task Force” simulation on Sunday showed that the United States and its allies can “rapidly inject overwhelming combat power into the region on demand.”

“Threats to the US and our partners will not go unanswered,” added Grynkewich, commander of the combined forces air component of US Central Command, an area that covers Northeast Africa, the Middle East and as far as Central and South Asia.

The general did not name potential adversaries but the United States is locked in intense negotiations over reviving a deal to limit Iran’s nuclear programme.

The United States said last week that Iran’s response to the latest proposed deal was “not constructive”.

Iran’s foreign ministry said Monday that it had not received any official US reaction to its demands.

European-brokered talks on restoring the 2015 accord – abandoned by the US in 2018 – have been ongoing in Vienna since April last year, but have repeatedly stalled.

The European Union has said that a text put to Iran last month was the final one.

Iran says hopes for sanction relief to export gas to Europe

The US air force has recently hit Iranian-backed militia in Syria while Grynkewich said last month that the United States was “committed to regional stability whether that means deterring Iran, (or) countering violent extremist organisations.”

A Central Command statement said fighter jets from Britain, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia escorted the two B-52H Stratofortresses from the US Global Strike Command on Sunday.

In the fourth exercise of its kind this year, the planes started at the Fairford air base in England and flew above the eastern Mediterranean, Arabian Peninsula and Red Sea “before departing the region”, the statement said.

US ground and naval units as well as 16 other nations, including Canada, provided logistical support, the US military said. The US army “simulated firepower from the ground”.

Central Command chief, General Michael ‘Erik’ Kurilla, said: “We have the ability to put a significant measure of combat power in the air alongside our partners very quickly. We can do the same on the ground and at sea.”

United States Iran Middle East Iran Nuclear Deal

Comments

1000 characters

US simulates bombing mission over Middle East amid Iran tensions

Pakistan struggles to avert danger as floods rise, death toll tops 1,300

PM Shehbaz announces to increase flood relief aid under BISP to Rs70bn

IMF programme revival credit positive, but challenges remain, says Moody’s

Pakistan's rupee depreciates 0.4% against US dollar

OPEC+ agrees oil output cut to prop up prices

Liz Truss named as UK’s third woman prime minister

Flood relief to come from budget cuts, says Miftah

IHC disposes petition against ban on Imran Khan’s live speeches

PM Shehbaz, Bilawal slam Imran over COAS appointment statement

Two dead, 11 injured after suicide bomb blast near Russian Embassy in Kabul

Read more stories