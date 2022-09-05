AGL 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.23%)
Sep 05, 2022
Pakistan

5.3 magnitude earthquake shakes Islamabad, KP

  • Quake originated from Jalalabad, Afghanistan and had a depth of 10kms
BR Web Desk Published September 5, 2022 Updated September 5, 2022 03:28pm
Follow us

A 5.3 magnitude earthquake struck Islamabad and parts of Khyber-Pakhutunkhwa on Monday morning.

Tremors were reported from Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Mardan, Abbottabad, Swabi, Mohmand, Bajour and Buner.

5.0 magnitude earthquake hits parts of KP

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the quake originated from Jalalabad, Afghanistan and had a depth of 10 kilometers. In Afghanistan, it was felt in Kabul and Kunar, Laghman and Nangarhar states.

While no loss of life or property was reported in Pakistan, the earthquake has killed at least eight people in northeast Afghanistan.

Just days ago, on September 2, a 5.0 magnitude earthquake had jolted Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with tremors being felt in several areas of the province, including Peshawar, Mardan, and Kohat.

As per details, the epicentre of the earthquake was in the Hindu Kush region. No loss of life and property was reported.

4.7 magnitude earthquake felt in Balochistan’s Kalat area

On August 31, a 4.7 magnitude earthquake shook the Kalat area of Balochistan. According to the PMD’s National Seismic Monitoring Centre, the earthquake struck 15 kilometres southeast of Kalat at a depth of 34km. It had a longitude of 66.71 East and a latitude of 28.92 North.

Pakistan earthquake Islamabad Afghanistan Khyber pakhtunkhwa earthquake in KP

