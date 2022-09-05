Hong Kong stocks start on back foot

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened with losses Monday morning following a sharp sell-off on Wall Street as traders fret over the global economic outlook after Russia shut off gas supplies to Europe.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.79 percent, or 153.00 points, to 19,299.09.

The Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.08 percent, or 2.53 points, to 3,183.95, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange lost 0.21 percent, or 4.42 points, to 2,085.31.