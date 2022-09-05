AGL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.37%)
Hong Kong stocks start on back foot

AFP Published 05 Sep, 2022 10:31am
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened with losses Monday morning following a sharp sell-off on Wall Street as traders fret over the global economic outlook after Russia shut off gas supplies to Europe.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.79 percent, or 153.00 points, to 19,299.09.

The Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.08 percent, or 2.53 points, to 3,183.95, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange lost 0.21 percent, or 4.42 points, to 2,085.31.

