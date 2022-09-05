AGL 6.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.93%)
ANL 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.75%)
AVN 77.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.69%)
BOP 5.86 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.34%)
CNERGY 5.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
EFERT 83.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.27%)
EPCL 60.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.23%)
FCCL 15.62 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.45%)
FFL 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
FLYNG 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.26%)
GGGL 10.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.83%)
GGL 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.54%)
GTECH 8.94 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.59%)
HUMNL 6.92 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.02%)
KEL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.22%)
LOTCHEM 28.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.42%)
MLCF 28.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.53%)
OGDC 80.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.73%)
PAEL 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.6%)
PIBTL 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
PRL 18.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.27%)
SILK 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.76%)
TELE 11.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPL 8.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.4%)
TPLP 18.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.8%)
TREET 25.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
TRG 89.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.67%)
UNITY 22.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1%)
WAVES 12.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.57%)
WTL 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.59%)
BR100 4,226 Decreased By -16.5 (-0.39%)
BR30 15,348 Decreased By -65.1 (-0.42%)
KSE100 42,144 Decreased By -165.3 (-0.39%)
KSE30 15,868 Decreased By -64.4 (-0.4%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 05, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australian shares end higher on commodity boost; RBA decision in focus

Reuters Published September 5, 2022 Updated September 5, 2022 12:26pm
Follow us

Australian shares closed higher on Monday as the resource-heavy bourse was buoyed by stronger oil and metal prices, while investors also awaited the central bank’s rate decision amid growing inflationary pressures.

The S&P/ASX 200 index closed 0.3% higher at 6,852.20. The benchmark fell 0.3% on Friday. “I think the market sort of (was) just having a little bit of a relief bit of a relief rally today,” said Brad Smoling, Managing Director at Smoling Stockbroking.

Smoling anticipates the rally in the resources sector to continue in the near term, based on strong commodity prices and the ability of companies like BHP Group and Rio Tinto to maintain healthy margins and pay dividends.

“Property sector in Australia, which was grossly overvalued, is now turning very rapidly - putting pressure on banks and listed property trusts. So, mining companies are where investors are looking to get a good return,” he added.

Miners jumped 2.1% and were the top gainers on the domestic bourse after iron ore futures rebounded. The sub-index posted its best day in nearly a month. Heavyweights BHP Group and Rio Tinto gained 3.2% and 1.8%, respectively.

Oil prices jumped over $1 a barrel as investors eyed possible moves by OPEC+ producers to cut output and support prices at a meeting later in the day.

That led domestic energy stocks 4% higher.

Australia shares close lower ahead of US payrolls report

Coal miners Whitehaven Coal and New Hope Corporation firmed 6.5% and 5.7% respectively, while sector major Woodside Energy climbed 4.3%.

Heavyweight banking stocks were the biggest drag to the benchmark, falling 0.4%. The so-called “big four” banks fell between 0.2% and 0.7%.

Meanwhile, a Reuters poll found that the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) will raise the cash rate by another half-point on Tuesday to curb soaring inflation but will moderate the pace of hikes for the remainder of the year.

The RBA has raised rates by a total of 175 basis points since May to 1.85%. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index closed 0.1% lower at 11,619.04.

Australian shares

Comments

1000 characters

Australian shares end higher on commodity boost; RBA decision in focus

Intra-day update: rupee hovers at 219-220 level against US dollar

Thus far, $10bn losses caused by floods: Miftah

Lake breached to insulate more populated areas

Finally, gas supply to Balochistan restored

Oil prices climb over $2/bbl ahead of OPEC+ meeting

JKT announces Rs100m donation

District Kachhi: PM briefed about reconstruction, rehabilitation efforts

Bangladesh will not face a situation like Sri Lanka, PM Hasina says

Iran demands closure of IAEA probes for 'sustainable' nuclear deal

Sindh govt defends decision

Read more stories