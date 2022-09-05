Finally, gas supply to Balochistan restored

KARACHI: After laborious and dedicated efforts of committed men at a mission, SSGC’s technical teams were able to once again gasify Balochistan.

It may be noted that gas supplies got discontinued a few days back due to massive destruction of SSGC’s gas infrastructure after heavy flood water swept away our two main pipelines of 12” dia and 24” dia in Bolan River, says a release.

The management, executives and workers of Sui Southern Gas Company feel proud of their able engineers and technicians who surmounted a task that was enormous and needed a sheer commitment.

Gas supply to Balochistan areas suspended as pipeline washed away

Complete restoration before the target date despite of numerous climatic and logistic challenges speaks volumes of calibre, expertise and skills of our technical teams, who need to be lauded from every quarter.

Earlier in the day, SSGC’s technical teams were highly appreciated by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif who announced prize money of Rs. 1 million as an acknowledgement of their outstanding performance.

Once again SSGC regrets the inconvenience caused to its esteemed customers during the period while they remained without gas.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022