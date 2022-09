MOSCOW: There are no plans for Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin when he travels to Moscow for Saturday’s funeral of last Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, the Kremlin said.

“As far as we know, he will only fly in to say goodbye to Gorbachev. There were no desires for meetings,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told state news agency RIA Novosti.

