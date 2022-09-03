AGL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.99%)
ANL 10.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
AVN 78.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.5%)
BOP 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.02%)
CNERGY 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.81%)
EFERT 83.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.42%)
EPCL 60.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.24%)
FCCL 15.55 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.91%)
FFL 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.02%)
FLYNG 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.76%)
GGGL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.92%)
GGL 16.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.36%)
GTECH 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.9%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
KEL 3.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.35%)
MLCF 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.63%)
OGDC 81.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.87%)
PAEL 16.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.36%)
PIBTL 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
PRL 18.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.62%)
SILK 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.8%)
TELE 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.26%)
TPL 8.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.38%)
TPLP 18.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.79%)
TREET 25.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.4%)
TRG 89.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
UNITY 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.88%)
WAVES 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
BR100 4,242 Decreased By -14.2 (-0.33%)
BR30 15,413 Decreased By -95 (-0.61%)
KSE100 42,309 Decreased By -151 (-0.36%)
KSE30 15,933 Decreased By -83.9 (-0.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 03, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Russia says US yet to issue visas for delegation to UN summit

AFP Published 03 Sep, 2022 10:47am
Follow us

UNITED NATIONS: Russia has expressed “alarm” to the UN’s secretary-general that the US has yet to issue visas for its delegation to attend a General Assembly session later this month, according to a letter seen Friday by AFP.

“None of the 56 Russian representatives from the main team and advance group have received entry visas to the United States” as of Thursday, wrote Russian Ambassador Vasily Nebenzia in a letter addressed to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Nebenzia added that a “similar situation exists with the accompanying journalists and crew members” on the flight of Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Lavrov is set to lead Russia’s delegation to the UN General Assembly from September 20 to 26.

“This is even more alarming since for the last several months the authorities of the United States have been constantly refusing to grant entry visas to a number of Russian delegates assigned to take part in the official United Nations events,” added Nebenzia.

Indian troops join Russian military exercise despite US concerns

“Visa issuance is the legal duty of the Host country, not a right or a privilege.”

According to a 1947 agreement, the United States is not allowed to prevent representatives of member states from traveling to the UN headquarters in New York.

After Russia invaded Ukraine in February, the United States announced sanctions against Russian President Vladimir Putin and Lavrov, which included a ban on entering the country.

“The United States takes seriously its obligations as host country of the UN,” a State Department spokesperson told AFP in a statement, adding that he would not comment on individual cases as “visa records are confidential under US law.”

“To ensure timely processing, we repeatedly remind the Russian mission to the UN, as we do all other UN missions, that the United States needs applications as early as possible,” the spokesperson said, blaming the long visa delays on Moscow’s “forced termination of local and third country national staff” at the US embassy in Russia.

A spokeswoman for UN chief Guterres told AFP that he was “in close contact” with the United States regarding the rules under the 1947 agreement.

“We proactively engage with the US mission on visas for delegations to upcoming UN meetings at headquarters and liaise with the mission on specific cases that are brought to our attention,” she said.

“We are doing so in this case.”

Antonio Guterres UN General Assembly RUssia Ukraine war Russian oil price cap

Comments

1000 characters

Russia says US yet to issue visas for delegation to UN summit

Aid groups warn of growing plight

Aug trade deficit soars 28.89pc to $3.53bn MoM

Govt trying to impose ad valorem tax on traders: Miftah

Domestic consumers: Power tariff adjustments will continue, IMF assured

0.2pc of GDP: Plan to achieve paltry primary surplus a welcome step: Fund

Ousted Sri Lankan leader faces arrest calls after return

IMF resets 4 delayed Structural Benchmarks, sets 8 new ones

External debt to reach $140.9bn: IMF

EFF entails high fiscal risks: IMF

Gas prices: govt fails to honour pledge

Read more stories