PMD predicts more heavy rains in north as Pakistan reels from flood devastation

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted thundershowers in the northern region as the flood-hit country continued its struggle to rally aid efforts in the wake of the calamity that has left at least 1,200 dead, and millions displaced from their homes.

In a statement on Saturday, the PMD said weak monsoon currents from Arabian Sea are penetrating upper and central parts of the country.

"Rain-wind/thundershower (with isolated heavy falls) expected in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sheikhupura, Mianwali, Khushab, Sargodha, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Jhang and Faisalabad from Saturday (night) to Tuesday," the Met office said.

In Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, rain-wind/thundershowers, with isolated heavy falls, were expected in Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Malakand, Bajaur, Peshawar, Mardan, Charsadda, Swabi, Nowshera, Kurram, Kohat and Waziristan on Sunday and Monday, the PMD added.

The press release said that mainly hot and humid weather is expected in Sindh, Balochistan and south Punjab during next three to four days.

High flood of 560,000 cusecs to hit Kotri Barrage

A high flood of 560,000 cusecs will pass through Kotri Barrage on Saturday, the Sukkur Barrage control room in-charge said. Kotri Barrage lies on the Indus River between Jamshoro and Hyderabad in Sindh.

All the canals originating from the barrage have been closed for an unspecified period.

Meanwhile, the water level in Manchhar lake, the largest natural freshwater lake in Pakistan, is also on the rise. The water level of the lake, spreading over Jamshoro and Dadu districts, has presently reached 122.5 RL, it was reported.

PM Shehbaz appreciates all public servants

In a tweet on Saturday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said massive national effort is underway to restore essential services in the flood-hit areas.

"National Highway Authority, distribution company, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority and other federal departments have done amazing work against the heaviest of odds and largely rehabiliated the damaged infrastructure. My appreciation for all public servants," he tweeted.

President urges governments, political parties to pause politics

Separately, President Dr Arif Alvi called upon all the governments and political parties to pause politics and urged all the stakeholders to launch a nationwide drive to mobilise the people of Pakistan.

He said that this unprecedented catastrophe had been induced due to global warming and climate change, whereas, Pakistan contributed less than one percent to the global carbon emissions.

He further said that the developed world, being the major contributor to global warming and climate change, should proportionally bear the burden of rescue and relief operations, reconstruction of damaged communication infrastructure, rebuilding the destroyed houses and compensating the people for lost property, livestock and standing crops.

Relief goods arrive in Pakistan

Meanwhile, a French aircraft carrying relief goods for the flood-affected people of Pakistan arrived in Islamabad today.

As per the French embassy in Pakistan, a special charter leased by the Airbus Foundation would transport 83 high-capacity water pumps, 200 family tents, and survival, hygiene, and protective equipment to Pakistan.

The aircraft would also carry experts from civil security units, particularly doctors and nurses who would be deployed on the ground in consultation with the local authorities, the embassy had said.

Earlier, French President Emmanuel Macron had sent a solidarity message saying that the country "stands ready to help".

Aid groups warn of growing plight

Head of the Edhi Foundation charity, Faisal Edhi, told reporters on Friday that only a small fraction of millions affected by the floods had been reached so far.

“Ninety percent of people are still awaiting any kind of assistance; the situation is serious, people are starving,” Faisal said.

Faisal, who has spent the last nine days in the flood-hit areas, described the situation as grim and called on the government to lift a years-old ban on some international NGOs it had accused of “anti-state activities”.

“The situation is very bad, and it seems it will worsen,” he said.

PM announces Rs1mn for families of flood victims

PM Shehbaz announced on Friday Rs1 million for families that lost their loved ones due to floods.

Addressing a gathering in Ghizer, Gilgit Baltistan, the premier said that the government was making all-out efforts to ease the difficulties being faced by the people in flood-ravaged areas, and promised that the amount would be disbursed within 24 hours.

PM Shehbaz also announced Rs100 million for the rehabilitation of Bobar village in Gilgit’s Ghizer district badly affected by the flash floods.