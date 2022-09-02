AGL 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.93%)
Sep 02, 2022
Oware teams up with Reon Energy to boost environmental sustainability

Press Release Published 02 Sep, 2022 06:00am
KARACHI: Karachi-based supply chain tech company Oware Technologies signed an agreement with Pakistan’s leading energy company Reon Energy Limited for their upcoming large-scale industrial solar energy and storage project. Both companies have come together to elevate the role of sustainability in business practices across Pakistan.

Oware made a full warehousing facility available to Reon within 72 hours to provide storage for over 7,000 solar panels. In addition, Oware will provide Reon with HSE-compliant services for shipment, delivery, and offloading to their customer. Oware’s proprietary cloud supply chain system will be used to manage the logistics from start to finish.

“As the world shifts towards a digitized future, businesses are realizing the importance of adopting tech-driven supply chain ecosystems that can tackle business and operational challenges, bolster resiliency, and maintain their competitive edge.

Our collaboration with Reon will demonstrate how business value is created for long-term sustainable impact,” added Oware co-founder Adil Nisar.

