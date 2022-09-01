Complaints about flood donations misleading, say banks

KARACHI: A few complaints have been circulating on social media platforms regarding non-acceptance of donations from general public in the CM Flood Relief Fund of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab. Upon enquiry, concerned banks have informed the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) that such complaints are baseless as they are indeed accepting donations in the CM Flood Relief Fund through all possible channels (including cash transactions, online transfers and both international and local credit card transfers).

The relevant banks have also confirmed that transactions are taking place in these accounts on a daily basis.

The banks have also assured that they are making all possible efforts to play their role in the noble cause of helping people affected due to floods. Donors facing any problem may lodge their complaints with the relevant banks or approach the SBP at [email protected]

