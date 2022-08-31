AGL 7.24 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.4%)
Aug 31, 2022
Ambassador Masood thanks US leadership for offering humanitarian assistance

  • US Senators, Congressmen, and other political leaders have expressed solidarity with Pakistan over the widespread devastation caused by floods
APP Published August 31, 2022 Updated August 31, 2022 05:56pm
Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States Masood Khan has thanked US Secretary of State Antony J Blinken for announcing $ 30 million as humanitarian assistance for flood relief in Pakistan, APP reported on Wednesday.

Responding to Secretary Blinken's tweet, in which he announced humanitarian assistance for Pakistan, the Ambassador said that Islamabad was grateful to the US for its support at this critical time.

Meanwhile, US Senators, Congressmen, and other political leaders have expressed solidarity with Pakistan over the widespread devastation caused by the recent unprecedented floods.

Chairman Senate Foreign Relations Committee Senator Bob Menendez in a tweet said that his thoughts are with the people of Pakistan, especially those who lost loved ones to recent floods.

Ambassador Masood Khan thanked the Chairman Senate Foreign Relations Committee for expressing solidarity with Pakistan and for his appeal for assistance.

Texas Senator Lois Kolkhorst in her tweet stated that her family and she join with Texans in praying for the people devastated and impacted by the horrific floods in Pakistan.

Congresswoman Ilhan Umer, expressing solidarity with the people of Pakistan, said that the devastating flooding in Pakistan is yet another example that the effects of climate change are happening right now.

Congressman Troy Nehls of Texas in his tweet highlighted that one-third of Pakistan is underwater, with more than 1000 deaths and over 33 million people affected, and 200,000 homes destroyed.

Mayor of Chicago Lori E Lightfoot, in her message, extended her deepest condolences to the Pakistani community.

Similarly, other political leaders of the US have also expressed their sympathy for the flood affectees.

