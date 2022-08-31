AGL 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.13%)
ANL 10.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
AVN 79.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.69%)
CNERGY 5.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
EFERT 82.65 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.04%)
EPCL 60.26 Increased By ▲ 1.97 (3.38%)
FCCL 14.81 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.85%)
FFL 6.92 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.13%)
FLYNG 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
GGGL 10.93 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.3%)
GTECH 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.33%)
HUMNL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
KEL 3.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.51%)
LOTCHEM 28.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.52%)
MLCF 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.91%)
OGDC 82.11 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.11%)
PAEL 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.85%)
PIBTL 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PRL 18.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.58%)
SILK 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
TELE 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.44%)
TPL 8.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 18.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.06%)
TREET 25.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.35%)
TRG 89.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.22%)
UNITY 23.55 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.61%)
WAVES 12.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
BR100 4,233 Increased By 25.9 (0.62%)
BR30 15,361 Increased By 118.8 (0.78%)
KSE100 42,237 Increased By 41.8 (0.1%)
KSE30 15,967 Increased By 40 (0.25%)
Australia shares close lower as mining, energy stocks weigh

Reuters Published August 31, 2022 Updated August 31, 2022 12:27pm
Australian shares closed lower on Wednesday, with weaker underlying prices dragging mining and energy stocks down, but extended gains for a second consecutive month having finished the earnings-heavy month of August slightly up.

The S&P/ASX 200 index settled 0.2% lower at 6,986.8. The benchmark rose 0.6% in August.

Business results and profit forecasts for Australian companies during the season showed a divide, with big miners expecting higher profits on soaring commodities prices, while supermarkets, banks and manufacturers suffer from inflation and stagnant wages.

On Wednesday, Asian markets extended a global equity selloff, as investor worries about aggressive monetary tightening were inflamed further by strong US jobs data.

“Australian equities would appear to remain bearish in the near future as high, steady rates could significantly squeeze the economy, adding to household & business stress, resulting in a prolonged period of negative investor sentiment,” said Azeem Sheriff, markets analyst at CMC Markets.

“On Wednesday, weaker commodity/base metal prices from overnight trading flowed through to the materials and energy sectors,” he added. Energy stocks led the decline, falling 2.9% in their worst session since July 6.

Woodside Energy fell 4.5%, recording its worst session in eight weeks.

Mining stocks also slipped, tracking weaker iron ore prices, with Fortescue Metals Group and BHP Group both falling 2.8% each.

Meanwhile, gambling firm PointsBet Holdings closed 11.9% lower and topped losses on the ASX 200 after the company reported that its loss for the year had widened. Technology stocks rose 1.4% and helped trim some losses.

Buy now, pay later firm Zip Co Ltd surged 11.7%, recording its best session since August 2.

Australian shares close higher on energy, tech boost

Financials were also up, jumping 1.1% in their best session in six weeks.

Travel firm Webjet closed 8% higher after it announced a rebound in travel bookings and provided an upbeat outlook.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.4% to finish at 11,601.1.

The index rose 0.9% in August.

