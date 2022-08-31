Import permits for onion, tomato to be issued

ISLAMABAD: Aimed at ensuring the supply of essential commodities in the market and stabilise prices, the Ministry of National Food Security and Research (MNFS&R) has decided that it will issue import permits for onion and tomatoes within 24 hours.

The decision to issue import permits for import of onion and tomatoes was taken at a meeting held in MNFS&R as crops have been heavily damaged because of recent floods and rains in the country, a senior official of MNFS&R said.

The ministry has also proposed to the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to waive-off taxes and levies on the import of onion and tomatoes for the next 90 days, said an official. Pakistan Embassies in Iran, Afghanistan, the UAE, and other countries have been requested to assist imports of onion and tomatoes, he said.

He said that importers will be allowed to import onion and tomatoes. The ministry has directed the Department of Plant Protection (DPP) to facilitate the import and ensure that there are no hindrances for importers, he said, adding that MNFS&R has taken onboard all the stakeholders with an aim to ensure a supply of the essential commodities to the consumers.

The official said a contact group to facilitate imports is created, where importers will be able to share their problems. While a team at the ministry will monitor the situation and will take necessary action for redressal, he said.

