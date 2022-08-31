NA body briefed about ‘hemp policy’

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Science and Technology on Tuesday informed that the country can generate revenue of US 3 billion dollars from hemp (bhang).

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Science and Technology on Tuesday met under the chairmanship of Sajid Mehdi, where the ministry briefed it on hemp policy.

The committee was informed that Pakistan can earn revenue of US 3 billion dollars from hemp (bhang). Officials of science and technology while giving a briefing on hemp policy told the committee that the hemp policy was sent to the federal cabinet for approval in March, was returned to the Ministry in April with directives that the summary should be sent after the approval of the new Science and Technology minister.

The cabinet also directed that comments should be taken from the Ministry of Food Security and the Ministry of Commerce. Production of hemp on a trial basis has been started in collaboration with Arid Agriculture University. The National Textile University is conducting tests to make fiber from hemp.

Further, an authority will be formed to implement the hemp policy. Officials said that a hemp single window will be created under the hemp authority. The Ministry of Anti-Narcotics will look after the security of the hemp production site.

The committee while appreciating the National Industrial Hemp and Medicinal Cannabis Policy, had directed that ministry may take effective measures for promotion of this policy to enhance its exports as it could be able to contribute for growth of Pakistan’s economy.

The committee directed stringent measures to negate the chances of involvement of drug mafia as their offer could be more attractive as per government price.

The committee considered “The Contractors Registration Bill, 2021” (private member’s bill) and directed that ministry may hold a meeting with the Ministry of Law and Justice to examine the said proposed legislation in order to remove lacunas, if any and come up with the proposals in the next meeting so that Committee could consider it accordingly.

The parliamentary panel directed for holding an inquiry into the illegal promotions in the Pakistan Science Foundation and submitting a report to the committee.

It also directed for a report on the recruitment of daily wages in the COMSATS University. The committee also ordered an inquiry of the reporting officers who refused to write the ACR reports of officers.

The committee expressed concern that several complaints had been received from the employees of COMSATS, PCSIR and PSF etc regarding their promotions and directed that the ministry may ensure transparency in promotion criteria to avoid frustration amongst their employees so that they could work more effectively for the welfare of their departments.

The committee highly appreciated the introduction of two and three Electric wheeler. The committee, however, directed that the ministry may ensure the safety of riders before its launching formally. The following MNAs, Nisar Ahmad Cheema, Dr Mukhtar Ahmed Malik, SaadWaseem, Chaudhary Muhammad Ashraf, Zaib Jaffar, and Naveed Amir Jeeva besides the secretary and other officials of the Ministry of Science and Technology and its attached departments attended the meeting.

