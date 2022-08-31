AGL 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.81%)
Aug 31, 2022
Cotton Spot Rates

Published 31 Aug, 2022
KARACHI: Official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Tuesday (August 30, 2022).

===========================================================================
The KCA Official Spot Rate for Local Dealings in Pakistan Rupees
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
                     FOR BASE GRADE 3 STAPLE LENGTH 1-1/16"
                    MICRONAIRE VALUE BETWEEN 3.8 TO 4.9 NCL
===========================================================================
Rate              Ex-Gin   Upcountry   Spot Rate    Spot Rate    Difference
                    For      Price     Ex-Karachi   Ex KHI. As   Ex-Karachi
                                                    on 29-08-2022
===========================================================================
37.324 kg        23,000     235        23,235          23,235           NIL
Equivalent
40 kgs           24,649     252        24,901          24,901           NIL
===========================================================================

