KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
Engro Corporation Ltd          29-Aug-22     30-Aug-22     110% (ii)           25-Aug-22
(SBLTFC) Samba Bank Ltd
Term Finance                   25-Aug-22     31-Aug-22
(PESC1) Pakistan Energy 
Sukuk-1                        26-Aug-22     31-Aug-22
(BIPLSC) BankIslami 
Pakistan Ltd                   30-Aug-22     31-Aug-22
Rafhan Maize Products 
Company Ltd                    30-Aug-22     31-Aug-22     500% (ii)          26-Aug-22
EFU Life Assurance Ltd         30-Aug-22     1-Sep-22      15% (ii)           26-Aug-22
(MUGHALSC) Mughal Iron &
Steel Industries Ltd           27-Aug-22     2-Sep-22
Habib Metropolitan Bank Ltd    31-Aug-22     2-Sep-22      20% (i)            29-Aug-22
Pakistan International 
Container                      31-Aug-22     2-Sep-22      50% (ii)           29-Aug-22
Allied Bank Ltd                31-Aug-22     2-Sep-22      20% (ii)           29-Aug-22
Pakgen Power Ltd               1-Sep-22      3-Sep-22      15% (i)            30-Aug-22
Lalpir Power Ltd               1-Sep-22      3-Sep-22      15% (i)            30-Aug-22
MCB Bank Ltd                   1-Sep-22      3-Sep-22      40% (ii)           30-Aug-22
Dawood Hercules 
Corporation Ltd                2-Sep-22      5-Sep-22      45% (i)            31-Aug-22
(JSTFC11) Jahangir 
Siddiqui & Co. Ltd            30-Aug-22     6-Sep-22
Nishat Chunian Power Ltd       31-Aug-22     6-Sep-22      100% (F)           29-Aug-22     6-Sep-22
Jubilee Life Insurance 
Company Ltd                    5-Sep-22      7-Sep-22      30% (i)             1-Sep-22
EFU General Insurance Ltd      7-Sep-22      7-Sep-22      15% (ii)            5-Sep-22
Ados Pakistan Ltd #            1-Sep-22      8-Sep-22                                       8-Sep-22
IGI Holdings Ltd               6-Sep-22      8-Sep-22      20% (i)             2-Sep-22
Dawood Lawrencepur Ltd         7-Sep-22      8-Sep-22      30% (i)             5-Sep-22
Apna Microfinance Bank 
Ltd                            4-Sep-22      10-Sep-22                                     10-Sep-22
Service Global Footwear 
Ltd                             8-Sep-22      10-Sep-22     25% (i)             6-Sep-22
Faysal Bank Ltd                8-Sep-22      11-Sep-22     5% (i)              6-Sep-22
Standard Chartered Bank 
(Pak) Ltd                      8-Sep-22      12-Sep-22     15% (i)             6-Sep-22
Hascol Petroleum Ltd           7-Sep-22      13-Sep-22     Nil                             13-Sep-22
Sakrand Sugar Mills Ltd        7-Sep-22      14-Sep-22     NIL                             14-Sep-22
Abbott Laboratories 
(Pakistan) Ltd                 12-Sep-22     14-Sep-22     150% (i)            8-Sep-22
Adamjee Insurance 
Company Ltd                    12-Sep-22     14-Sep-22     15% (i)             8-Sep-22
(HUBCSC2) The Hub Power 
Co Ltd                          7-Sep-22     19-Sep-22
Javedan Corporation Ltd        15-Sep-22     19-Sep-22                                     21-Sep-22
TPL Insurance Ltd #            16-Sep-22     19-Sep-22                                     19-Sep-22
Attock Petroleum Ltd           14-Sep-22     20-Sep-22     300% (F)
                                                            25% (B)           12-Sep-22    20-Sep-22
Attock Refinery Ltd            14-Sep-22     20-Sep-22     100% (F)           12-Sep-22    20-Sep-22
Pakistan Oilfields Ltd         14-Sep-22     20-Sep-22     500% (F)           12-Sep-22    20-Sep-22
Lucky Cement Ltd #             14-Sep-22     20-Sep-22                                     20-Sep-22
Pakistan Oilfields Ltd         14-Sep-22     20-Sep-22                                     20-Sep-22
Attock Petroleum Ltd           14-Sep-22     20-Sep-22                                     20-Sep-22
Atlas Battery Ltd              15-Sep-22     20-Sep-22     125% (F)
                                                            25% (B)           29-Sep-22
Arif Habib Corporation Ltd #   14-Sep-22     21-Sep-22                                     21-Sep-22
(BAFLTFC6) Bankal Falah Ltd    11-Sep-22     25-Sep-22
Colgate-Palmolive 
(Pakistan) Ltd                 20-Sep-22     26-Sep-22     280% (F),
                                                           15% B              16-Sep-22    26-Sep-22
Gadoon Textile Mills Ltd       20-Sep-22     27-Sep-22     200% (F)           16-Sep-22    27-Sep-22
ICI Pakistan Ltd               21-Sep-22     27-Sep-22     150% (F)           19-Sep-22    27-Sep-22
Pakistan Cables Ltd            21-Sep-22     28-Sep-22     65% (F),
                                                           15% B              19-Sep-22    28-Sep-22
Lucky Cement Ltd               22-Sep-22     28-Sep-22     NIL                28-Sep-22
Mari Petroleum 
Company Ltd                    22-Sep-22     28-Sep-22     620% (F)           20-Sep-22    28-Sep-22
Century Paper & Board 
Mills Ltd                      22-Sep-22     28-Sep-22     10% B              20-Sep-22    28-Sep-22
International Steels Ltd       21-Sep-22     29-Sep-22     45 (F)             19-Sep-22    29-Sep-22
International Industries
 Ltd                           21-Sep-22     30-Sep-22     60% (F)            19-Sep-22    30-Sep-22
The Hub Power Company Ltd      23-Sep-22     04-10-2022    Nil                            04-10-2022
Cherat Packaging Ltd           04-10-2022    11-10-2022    15% (F) 10% (B)    30-Sep-22   11-10-2022
Cherat Cement Company Ltd      05-10-2022    12-10-2022    30% (F)           03-10-2022   12-10-2022
Tata Textile Mills Ltd         06-10-2022    13-10-2022    50% (F)           04-10-2022   13-10-2022
Nishat Power Ltd               11-10-2022    18-10-2022    25% (F)           07-10-2022   18-10-2022
National Refinery Ltd          12-10-2022    19-10-2022    150% (F)          10-10-2022   19-10-2022
Attock Cement Pakistan Ltd     12-10-2022    19-10-2022    15% (F)           10-10-2022   19-10-2022
Amreli Steels Ltd              12-10-2022    20-10-2022    NIL                            20-10-2022
Agriauto Industries Ltd        14-10-2022    20-10-2022    25%B              12-10-2022   20-10-2022
MCB-ARIF HABIB SAVINGS
AND INV. LTD.                  17-10-2022    24-10-2022    10% (F)           13-10-2022   24-10-2022
Next Capital Ltd               18-10-2022    25-10-2022    15% (B)           14-10-2022   25-10-2022
Pakistan Refinery Ltd          19-10-2022    25-10-2022    NIL                            25-10-2022
Pakistan State Oil 
Company Ltd                    19-10-2022    26-10-2022    100% (F)          17-10-2022   26-10-2022
Crescent Steel & 
Allied Proudcts Ltd            21-10-2022    27-10-2022    Nil                            27-10-2022
====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Book Closure in the ratio of 100 shares for WAVES the

shareholders will get 20 shares of WHALE ***

Book Closure for Substantial Acquisition of Voting Shares

and Takeovers **

Book Closure in the ratio of 1000 shares for NCL the shareholders

will get 780 shares of NCPL *

Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

