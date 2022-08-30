Flood-hit areas: WoW Health starts free medical consultation via audio, video calls

ISLAMABAD: Digital healthcare start-up WoW (World of Wellness) Health has started free medical consultation via audio and video calls in flood-hit areas across Pakistan.

According to details, WoW Health is collaborating with national and international NGOs, organizations and individual humanitarian groups working on ground in disaster-hit areas so that they can carry medicines with them while reaching out to effected people and then WoW Health consultants are available 24/7 for free of cost health advice to help people in this grave situation.

While explaining the initiative, WoW Health’s MD and founder, Sikandar Zaman told that a wave of pain leaves our souls shattered once we are told that over 30 million people have lost a place they once called home.

Flood victims are looking forward to help as their situation is getting worse. Many areas are disconnected from the country due to water and landslides and logistics and commute is limited. In this scenario WoW Health decided to use its all-digital resources to provide best possible medical consultation to at least control any merging epidemic in this already difficult hour, he added.

WoW Health also providing relief goods and medicines in different flood-hit areas. Sikandar Zaman also urged nation to come forward to support our people in these difficult times and we need to think beyond our political affiliations rather thinking more about humanity.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022