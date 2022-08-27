Westerly wave helps South Punjab avert heavy rains

LAHORE: The ongoing spell of westerly waves saved South Punjab from devastating rains as they pushed the monsoon system to Afghanistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa around Koh-e-Suleman, said sources from Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

They said the system has wreaked havoc in and around River Kabul and River Swat, causing huge damage to the localities around these two rivers. In 2010, flash flood had swept away hotels erected around River Swat when 175,000 cusecs water had passed through it. An now, said the sources, 227,000 cusecs water was flowing through River Swat on Friday morning.

Had westerly wave not pushed the system towards Koh-e-Suleman, the South of Punjab was likely to present the look of a river, they said, adding that over 100 millimeter rain was expected out of the prevailing monsoon system in the country.

