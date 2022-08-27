SAU Umerkot teachers, students arrange flood relief camp

HYDERABAD: The teachers and students of the SAU sub-campus Umerkot arranged water, food, and treatment for the peoples of rain affected areas of Thar. The Vice Chancellor SAU has appealed to the students and alumni to actively participate in relief activities in their respective areas.

Under the instructions of Dr Fateh Marri, Vice Chancellor, Sindh Agriculture University, the teachers and students of the sub-campus participated in relief activities under the supervision of Dr Jan Muhammad Marri, Pro Vice Chancellor, SAU Sub Campus Umerkot, at rain-affected people of Umerkot and other areas of Thar and provided clean drinking water, food, and medical facilities inside their camp.

A large number of teachers and students participated in such activities, including Zulfiqar Marri, Miss Zoya, Miss Sumbal, Yasir Marri, Miss Saima Bhutto, and Miss Reema Vistro.

Dr Fateh Marri VC SAU emphasized that the experts and alumni of the university should play a positive role in their technical services and rehabilitation regarding the damage caused to animals and crops.

