As part of BISP: PM Shehbaz announces Rs25,000 for each rain-affected household in Sukkur

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced on Friday that every rain-affected household in Sukkur would be given Rs25,000 under the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP).

The PM had earlier arrived in Sukkur where he was received by Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

The PM was briefed on the rescue operations by the chief secretary of Sindh and officials of the NDMA and later met the flood affectees.

Speaking to the media, PM Shehbaz said that Rs28 billion will be distributed among the victims, which has already been handed over to BISP. The PM said that disbursement of money would be started from today.

This year, monsoon rains have wreaked havoc on the country, affecting 30 million people over the last few weeks.

"33 million have been affected, in different ways; the final homeless figure is being assessed,” Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman told Reuters in a text message.

She added that Sindh, hardest hit in the last few days, had requested one million tents for affected people.

Over 30m people affected by floods: govt

“South of Pakistan is inundated almost underwater...people are going to higher ground,” she said.

Rain emergency declared in Swat

Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) has declared a rain emergency in the Swat district with immediate effect till August 30 on the recommendation of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

KPK Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has also directed the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) to expedite relief activities in the area as well as timely provision of groceries, cooked food and other items to the affectees.

Due to flash floods caused by heavy rainfall, a number of hotels and restaurants have been submerged on the Mingora Bypass. Moreover, Swat Mingora Bypass Road has been closed for traffic due to inundation.

In a notification issued on Friday, KPK’s Provincial Emergency Operations Centre said that water flows in River Swat at Khawazakhela point and its tributaries/nullahs had reached high to very high flood levels — 227,899 cusecs.

This “may result in a dangerous situation for communities living nearby”.

“Make announcements for timely evacuation of the at-risk population from low-lying/flood-prone areas as per evacuation plans,” the notification added.

Phone services disrupt in flood-hit Balochistan

On Thursday, heavy rainfall caused internet and mobile network outage in Balochistan, where at least 230 people have so far died. As per Met Office, Balochistan is witnessing the heaviest rainfall since 1961.

PTA says efforts being made to resolve phone service disruption in flood-hit Balochistan

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has said that efforts are being made to resolve voice and data services disruption in several areas of flood-hit Balochistan.

In a tweet today, Pakistan's telecom regulator said that voice and data services have been impacted in Quetta, Ziarat, Khuzdar, Loralai, Pashin, Chaman, Panjgor, Zhob, Qila Saifullah and Qila Abdullah due to torrential rains and flash flood.

International institutions announce $500m assistance

The international organisations and financial institutions announced immediate assistance of more than $500 million for the flood victims on the appeal of Shehbaz.

The PM chaired a meeting with international donors for providing relief to flood victims. Representatives of the World Bank, the Asian Development Bank, international financial institutions, development partners and donors attended.

Officials of China, the US and the European Union, agencies of the United Nations and World Health Organization also took part in the meeting.

Country Director World Bank for Pakistan, South Asia Region Najy Benhassine informed the PM of immediate assistance of $350 million from his organization.

The World Bank will provide the financial assistance by the end of the current week.