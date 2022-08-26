Hong Kong stocks extend gains at open

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks advanced at the open Friday morning, building on the previous day’s surge, helped by tech firm gains on hopes that talks between Chinese and US regulators can prevent delistings in New York.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.85 percent, or 170.31 points, to 20,138.69.

Hong Kong stocks close more than 3.6% higher

The Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.13 percent, or 4.38 points, to 3,250.63, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange added 0.23 percent, or 4.88 points, to 2,160.02.