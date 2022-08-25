AGL 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.35%)
Aug 25, 2022
Hong Kong stocks close more than 3.6% higher

AFP Published August 25, 2022 Updated August 25, 2022 03:06pm

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks closed Thursday’s typhoon-shortened session with big gains after China’s latest economic stimulus helped lift the mood across markets in Asia.

The Hang Seng Index surged 3.63 percent, or 699.64 points, to finish the day at 19,968.38.

The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.97 percent or 31.04 points, to close at 3,246.25, but the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange fell 0.24 percent, or 5.24 points, to 2,155.14.

