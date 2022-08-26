AGL 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.35%)
PARTLY FACETIOUS: An L-shaped room and the Khan

“L shaped it was…” “The short leg of the L or the long leg?” “Stop focusing on the tail of any subject...
Anjum Ibrahim Published 26 Aug, 2022 05:50am

“L shaped it was…”

“The short leg of the L or the long leg?”

“Stop focusing on the tail of any subject — try the head sometimes!”

“Well, an L shape has a short leg and a long leg — you may call the long leg the arm but then for balance sake you would need to refer to the lower part of the L as the arm too and…”

“Dear Lord. Anyway The Khan has been imprisoned in an L shaped room, the long leg refers to…to…”

“Yes that’s the question my friend! There are so many cases against him that the two legs of an L are not going to be enough.”

“Just as a matter of curiosity how would you refer to it?”

“I would say Z – it starts at one end and ends at the other. The moment you lift your pen it’s all over if you know what I mean and the powers that be have not lifted the pen yet…”

“That’s because they are using a pencil.”

“Stop, anyway what letter would you assign Nawaz Sharif?”

“An O.”

“Hey that’s discriminatory — besides what’s it to you if he enjoys rich fatty foods…”

“Don’t get personal, when I said O I meant round and round the merry go round, The Khan has been ousted once Nawaz Sharif three times….”

“Hmmmm, anyway Sharif ain’t coming back just to go to jail — he returned earlier thinking he would get a reception attended by hundreds of thousands of…”

“Yes and The Khan reckons his supporters would sweep all obstacles if…if he is jailed and…”

“So what do you reckon – the ain brigade (24th auspicious letter of the Urdu alphabet) would sweep aside all obstacles and free The Khan.”

“Hmm, the jiyalas didn’t come out for Z A Bhutto, the Nawalas didn’t come out for Nawaz Sharif and the ain brigade led by an ain…”

“But there is a difference — jiyalas and nawalas are fed from corruption money…”

“Not foreign funding?”

“Don’t be facetious anyway the Khan supporters will be different — braving state power.”

“Hmmm, The Khan’s supporters have never followed his instructions in civil disobedience yet — I mean when in opposition he urged them to burn the electricity bills and they didn’t, he then…”

“Times are a changing…this is August 2022 not…”

“Indeed let’s see.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

