High-level army huddle briefed on flood situation in country

  • COAS Bajwa directs Army formations to expedite relief operations
BR Web Desk Published August 25, 2022 Updated August 25, 2022 04:52pm

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa presided over the 250th Corps Commanders’ Conference at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi on Thursday, where a comprehensive briefing on internal security, with a particular focus on the flood situation in the country, was given.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the forum "undertook a comprehensive overview of the flood situation and ongoing relief and rescue operations by the Army."

Expressing deep sorrow over the loss of lives and extensive damage to infrastructure due to unprecedented rains and floods, the forum resolved to spare no efforts for mitigating the sufferings of the affectees.

Pakistan has seen 784% more rainfall than normal so far this year: Sherry Rehman

Gen Bajwa appreciated the ongoing relief efforts and directed Army formations to render all possible support to the flood affectees.

"Every single affected individual must be reached to bring comfort in this hour of distress," COAS was quoted as saying by ISPR.

During the high-level meeting, COAS Bajwa also directed all formations to maintain operational readiness.

"Efforts to counter-terrorism, particularly in KP & Balochistan must continue," the COAS emphasised.

