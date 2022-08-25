AGL 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.81%)
ANL 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.47%)
AVN 85.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-1.34%)
BOP 5.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.68%)
CNERGY 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.24%)
EFERT 81.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.43%)
EPCL 64.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.08%)
FCCL 14.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.75%)
FLYNG 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
GGGL 11.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
GGL 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.88%)
GTECH 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.42%)
HUMNL 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
KEL 3.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.87%)
LOTCHEM 29.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.03%)
MLCF 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
OGDC 83.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.47%)
PAEL 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.91%)
PIBTL 6.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 18.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.04%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.67%)
TELE 11.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.01%)
TPL 8.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.89%)
TPLP 19.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.95%)
TREET 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.84%)
TRG 96.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.69%)
UNITY 21.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2%)
WAVES 12.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.47%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.48%)
BR100 4,335 Decreased By -17.9 (-0.41%)
BR30 15,732 Decreased By -100.9 (-0.64%)
KSE100 43,181 Decreased By -156.8 (-0.36%)
KSE30 16,407 Decreased By -119.6 (-0.72%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 25, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Spot gold may rise into $1,765-$1,774 range

Reuters Published 25 Aug, 2022 11:18am

SINGAPORE: Spot gold may rise into a range of $1,765 to $1,774, as it has broken a resistance at $1,756 per ounce.

The consolidation below the resistance is categorized as a pullback towards a falling trendline.

The sideways move only prepares bulls with a stronger momentum.

The nature of the current rise remains unclear.

It is tentatively regarded as a bounce against the downtrend from $1,802.

It will be reclassified as a continuation of the uptrend from $1,680.25 if the metal breaks $1,774.

Spot gold may test resistance at $1,756

A fall below $1,749 may be extended into $1,738-$1,745 range.

On the daily chart, gold is retesting a falling trendline.

A break above the line, especially a break above $1,779, could confirm the progress of a wave c towards $1,802-$1,831 range.

Spot gold gold price bullion

Comments

1000 characters

Spot gold may rise into $1,765-$1,774 range

Govt-KE financial matters to be resolved soon: Dastgir

Multilateral development finance projects: Minister irked by task force’s lack of interest

PD plans to withdraw gas from old units of TPSG

Oil prices rise on potential OPEC+ supply cuts; BP shuts US refinery units

Pakistan’s technical compliance rating upgraded by FATF’s APG

Govt appeals for global assistance after floods

Real estate projects: SECP allows Modaraba companies to deal or trade

Major traders, banks cut business ties with Russia-backed Indian refiner

Major changes in WeBOC customs clearance system made

Import of ‘control system’: Rousch seeks govt help in securing SBP permission

Read more stories