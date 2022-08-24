AGL 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.04%)
Spot gold may test resistance at $1,756

Reuters Published 24 Aug, 2022 11:16am

SINGAPORE: Spot gold may test a resistance at $1,756 per ounce, a break above which could lead to a gain to $1,765-$1,774 range.

The metal broke a falling trendline.

The break signals a reversal of the downtrend from $1,802.29.

Gold seems to be pulling back towards the trendline. The pullback may end around $1,745.

A further slide to $1,738 would complicate the picture, as it suggests either a resumption of the downtrend or an extended pullback.

Gold gains on dollar pullback after weak US data

On the daily chart, gold is expected to retest a falling trendline, following its stabilization around a support at $1,727.

Wave pattern indicates the completion of a wave b around $1,727.

This wave will be partially or totally reversed by the current wave c.

