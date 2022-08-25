AGL 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.81%)
ANL 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.47%)
AVN 85.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.32%)
BOP 5.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.68%)
CNERGY 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.88%)
EFERT 81.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.43%)
EPCL 64.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
FCCL 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.34%)
FFL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.46%)
FLYNG 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
GGGL 11.41 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.53%)
GGL 16.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.17%)
GTECH 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.42%)
HUMNL 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
KEL 3.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.87%)
LOTCHEM 29.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.03%)
MLCF 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
OGDC 84.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.36%)
PAEL 16.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.97%)
PIBTL 6.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 18.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.99%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.67%)
TELE 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.92%)
TPL 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.56%)
TPLP 19.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.65%)
TREET 25.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.18%)
TRG 96.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.79%)
UNITY 21.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.04%)
WAVES 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.39%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.22%)
BR100 4,336 Decreased By -16.6 (-0.38%)
BR30 15,731 Decreased By -102.4 (-0.65%)
KSE100 43,201 Decreased By -137 (-0.32%)
KSE30 16,418 Decreased By -108.6 (-0.66%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 25, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Draper beats Thiem to reach last eight at Winston-Salem

AFP Published 25 Aug, 2022 09:51am

WINSTON-SALEM: Britain’s Jack Draper defeated 2020 US Open champion Dominic Thiem 6-1, 6-4 on Wednesday to reach the ATP Winston-Salem Open quarter-finals.

The 20-year-old Englishman, who reached his first ATP Masters Series quarter-final two weeks ago at Montreal, ousted the Austrian who won his first major title two years ago in New York.

Thiem missed most of last year with a right wrist injury, including the chance to defend his US Open title.

World number 231 Thiem hadn’t played a hardcourt match since March 2021 until this week but advanced to the third round when top seed Grigor Dimitrov retired in the second set of their second-round match.

Zverev ‘super happy’ with recovery despite US Open withdrawal

Dutch second seed Botic van de Zandschulp advanced by beating Spain’s Jaume Munar 6-3, 6-3 to book a quarter-final match against French 10th seed Benjamin Bonzi, who dispatched Brazil’s Thiago Monteiro 7-5, 6-2.

Two other Frenchmen advanced with Richard Gasquet rallying past American Steve Johnson 6-7 (3/7), 6-4, 6-3 and Adrian Mannarino ripping Spanish eighth seed Albert Ramos 6-3, 6-3.

Mannarino will next face US fourth seed Maxime Cressy, who ousted Italy’s Lorenzo Sonego 6-7 (4/7), 6-2, 7-6 (7/3) while Gasquet faces Serbian Laslo Djere, who outlasted Australian Jason Kubler 7-6 (7/4), 6-7 (9/11), 6-3.

New York Montreal Jack Draper ATP Winston-Salem Open quarter-finals Thiem

Comments

1000 characters

Draper beats Thiem to reach last eight at Winston-Salem

Govt-KE financial matters to be resolved soon: Dastgir

Multilateral development finance projects: Minister irked by task force’s lack of interest

PD plans to withdraw gas from old units of TPSG

Oil prices rise on potential OPEC+ supply cuts; BP shuts US refinery units

Pakistan’s technical compliance rating upgraded by FATF’s APG

Govt appeals for global assistance after floods

Real estate projects: SECP allows Modaraba companies to deal or trade

Major traders, banks cut business ties with Russia-backed Indian refiner

Major changes in WeBOC customs clearance system made

Import of ‘control system’: Rousch seeks govt help in securing SBP permission

Read more stories